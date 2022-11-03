Legends line up at Lord's Raceway for Veteran Drivers Trot

Introduced into the harness racing industry by his family and admiring his father as his biggest inspiration, Aiken left home at the age of 16 and ventured to New Zealand working for the late Delvin Rickarby for 14 months before heading to the United States to complete a farrier course. Aiken stayed in the US for just over three years, shoeing horses and gaining experience from trainer Brian Pelling before returning to Bankstown in 1981. On January 6, 1989, Aiken trained six metropolitan winners, five of which he drove, at Harold Park. He and his family moved to Avenel in Victoria from where he has trained Inter Dominion champion Lenny The Shark, Victoria Cup winner Max Delight, and the millionaire Hectorjayjay. Aiken's son Josh and Chris Alford do much of the stable driving.