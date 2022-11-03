Legends line up at Lord's Raceway for Veteran Drivers Trot

TEN genuine harness racing legends will revive some classic battles from the past in Friday night's Veteran Drivers Trot at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway.
A star-studded cast of the sport's icons will include Bendigo region-based Gordon Rothacker medallists Brian Gath and Jim O'Sullivan and Inter Dominion winners Lance Justice and David Aiken, who received a late call-up following an injury to Maryborough's Mark Hayes.
The ninth instalment of the race will feature three past winners of the event - Justice, who won the last race contested in 2019, Graeme Whittle (2014) and two-time winner Gath, from Longlea (2016 and 18).
Combined, the 10 drivers have amassed a minimum of 13,688 wins (from 1980 onwards) and $644,234,000 in stakes earnings.
The 10-horse field includes three Bendigo region hopes, led by the Ross Graham-trained Reigning Lillies, to be driven by Geoff Webster.
Noel Shinn will take the reins on the Ray Cross-trained Whos Countn and Daylesford's Glenn Conroy will drive My High Peak for Moonlight Flats trainer Joanne Franklin.
Race four on Friday night's program, the Veteran Drivers Trot is timed to start at 7pm.
Here's a look at the contenders.
2021 Gordon Rothacker medallist; 2013 Victorian Hall of Fame inductee.
A member of the famous Gath dynasty. Gath drove his first winner at the Royal Melbourne Show in 1960. He has trained and driven multiple champions starting with Corop McEwen. Won the 1978 Melbourne Inter Dominion Pacers Final with Markovina. Won on standouts including Shakamaker, Sinbad Bay, Franco Ice, Safari, Rocknrolla and Badboytruscott. Has driven in Europe and the United States. Leading Victorian driver: 73-74, 76-77, 80-81. Leading Victorian trainer: 80-81. Won this race in 2016 and 2018.
Over 3600 wins, 24 Group One wins and over $19,440,000 in stakes.
READ MORE: Brian Gath scores Gordon Rothacker Medal win
2006 Queensland Hall Of Fame; 2016 Victorian Gordon Rothacker medallist.
Born in New South Wales, O'Sullivan's father raced horses at Harold Park and had success in the 1940s. O'Sullivan moved to Queensland where he trained and drove for 24 years before moving to Victoria. He trained and drove standouts including Margaret Shannon, Quite Famous (winner of 22 Cups) and Its Motor Power. He won two Inter Dominions; the 1987 pacers final (and New Zealand Cup) with My Lightning Blue and the 1989 trotting final with Yankee Loch. Our Brenray won 3 Terang Cups. He was Australia's leading trainer in 1978 and 79. His Harness Racing Australia (HRA) driving statistics, like those who commenced before 1980 are estimates. His estimated totals are at least 2000 wins, 10 Group One wins, with stakes of over $5,358,000.
Inducted into the Victorian Hall of Fame in 2015 with the Shinn family. His grandfather Hubert won races in four states and captured a Melbourne driving premiership in 1933-34. His sons were Bill, Frank and Reg. Noel, son of Reg, has achieved the most Melbourne driving (158) and training (198) successes of any of the family. He trained and drove the first triple Victorian Sire Stakes champion Colbruce and Inter Dominion finalists Colbruce and Stormrider. Galarion won 10 of only 14 starts. Noel drove all nine winning foals of the broodmare gem Pilgrim.
Over 710 wins, three Group One wins and over $3,926,000 in stakes.
2019 Gordon Rothacker medallist.
2019 Gordon Rothacker medallist.
Drove his first winner Gay Tonic at Terang in 1967 when only 16. Catch-drove for many successful stables, with nine Group One winners including Cunning Lad (Queensland Four-Year-Old Championship), two Melbourne Pacing Cups aboard Constant Rhythm and Cunning Lad and a Shepparton Cup on Game Oro. Other wins include an Ouyen Cup with Go Van, Victoria Cup with Robert Preneur and two Trotters Oaks with Rainbow Idol and Rainbow Billy.
Over 542 wins, nine Group One wins and over $2,200,000 in stakes.
2016 Caduceus Club Living Legend.
Started his driving career aged 14 in South Australia. He drove seven wins at one meeting and had a super pacer in Whirley Dream. Justice then moved to Victoria and trained Sokyola, winning almost $1.9 million in stakes, including the 2003 and 2004 Miracle Miles. Smoken Up with $3.6 million in prize money, had 74 wins from 153 starts including the Miracle Miles in 2010 and 2011 and the 2011 Victoria Cup. Won 2007 Trotters Inter Dominion with Uncle Petrika. Justice was leading Victorian metropolitan trainer in 2007-08, 08-09, 09-10, 12-13.
Over 3061 wins, 15 Group One wins and over $17,343,921 in stakes.
Trailbazing former New South Wales driver, Wicks-Moss is one of seven women acknowledged in a Pioneering Women in Harness tribute at the Club Menangle museum. Wicks-Moss made history with Darwin Boy at Hawkesbury on December 22, 1977, when she became the first reinswoman anywhere in Australia to win a registered race against male drivers. This was her first drive after being licenced. NSW winners include Banyili at Harold Park, Eugowra and Lucky Lobell. She moved to Ballarat with her family a decade ago. Victorian winners include Jeremy Gem (Horsham and Geelong Trotters Cups), Strazelle and Ventimiglia. She won at Melton in September with Well Deserved.
A member of the famous Webster family that dominated South Australian trotting at the Wayville Showgrounds. Webster was the leading South Australian driver in 2002, 03, 04, 05, and leading trainer in those same years. In 2003, he drove 11 consecutive winners with different horses, a record at the time. Represented Australia in the International Driver's Series in Italy in 2005. Moved to Victoria to train, and his top horses include Flaming Flutter, Franco Ledger, Mister Anthony, Mister Swinger and the dual gaited Mister Zion.
Over 2500 wins, 16 Group One wins and over $9,888,825 in stakes.
Introduced into the harness racing industry by his family and admiring his father as his biggest inspiration, Aiken left home at the age of 16 and ventured to New Zealand working for the late Delvin Rickarby for 14 months before heading to the United States to complete a farrier course. Aiken stayed in the US for just over three years, shoeing horses and gaining experience from trainer Brian Pelling before returning to Bankstown in 1981. On January 6, 1989, Aiken trained six metropolitan winners, five of which he drove, at Harold Park. He and his family moved to Avenel in Victoria from where he has trained Inter Dominion champion Lenny The Shark, Victoria Cup winner Max Delight, and the millionaire Hectorjayjay. Aiken's son Josh and Chris Alford do much of the stable driving.
2498 training wins, 1425 driving wins, 33 Group One wins, over $24,329,382 in stakes.
Member of the famous Conroy family from Daylesford. Conroy was a very successful junior driver for his father, legendary trainer Bob. When 17, he competed in a junior drivers invitation series at the Greenwood Raceway in Canada. Has won Trotters Cups at Bendigo, Ballarat, Geelong, Kilmore and Cranbourne. Sutter's Glory won the Central Victorian Trotters Championship. He rates Lincoln Star, True Roman, Franco Tiger, Minnesota Fats and False Gem as the best horses he has driven. Recently, his trotters Girls Go First and Fear Not have won over $200,000 between them.
Over 451 wins for $2,572,000 in stakes.
A hobby owner-trainer-driver who had very good horses and a lot of success at the Showgrounds and Moonee Valley. Some of his good horses were Tweedsmuire, (1977 Stawell Cup), Joueur (Echuca Cup) and Slow Coach. More recently Melpark Sunrise won the Tontine for Trotters. Whittle has trained over 160 winners with winnings of over $830,000. He trains a team at Bacchus Marsh. Recent good ones were Zoomas Legend and the Group 3 winning two-year-old trotter Floating Mountain. Won this race in 2014.
2012: Keith Pratt
2013: Dick Lee
2014: Graeme Whittle
2015: Glenn Williams
2016: Brian Gath
2017: Russell Thompson
2018: Brian Gath
2019: Lance Justice
