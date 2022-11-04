A BENDIGO school has recalled a classroom text after a grade six student discovered it described homosexuality as 'evil' and sex outside marriage as "sort of like putting a pet in the microwave".
Those theological commentaries are found in an edition of NIV Teen Study Bible that has featured in Creek Street Christian College's classrooms and booklists since 2020.
"We do not believe in what is written in the commentaries," college principal Gerhard van Blommestein said on Friday.
"They are quite disturbing. We do not stand by it at all."
The edition of the Bible has multiple modern-day theological interpretations, including ones in which "Jordan" - a writer's pen name - answers young people's questions about being a teenager.
Responding to "Emily's" question about whether it is wrong to be gay, Jordan says "when God calls something evil, we can't pretend it is right", and that she does not have to approve of the "gay lifestyle or become involved in it".
The advice is just one of passages that Mr van Blommestein says he and his staff did not realise had been included in the book.
"We had a look at what was written and it is disturbing," he said on Friday.
It followed an extraordinary series of events that have played out at the Bendigo school over the past week or so.
The first person who appears to have raised the alarm about the book's contents was a grade six student.
They brought a copy home and showed some of the commentaries to their parents.
By mid-week, the child's parents had pulled them out of the school and the institution's leaders were discovering that the book they thought was simply a Bible also contained theological commentary.
They were inappropriate for any student at the school, Mr van Blommestein told the Advertiser on Friday afternoon.
"This resource, introduced to the College in 2020, has only been used very few times due to COVID-19 and we are not supportive of the additional commentaries and additions included," he said in an apology sent out to parents of year five and six students.
"These books will be replaced at no cost to you with a Bible without commentary or interpretation."
Mr van Blommestein has apologised to a member of the family of the child who apparently first discovered the commentary.
He was unable to explain to the Advertiser what sort of reviews might have happened before the book was first introduced to his school's classrooms and booklists.
He said Creek Street replaced King James Bibles in its grade five and six classes several months before his appointment, and that the person who made the change was no longer at the college.
"That is why we are a little bit unsure about why it was changed," Mr van Blommestein said.
Teachers have only used copies of Teen Study Bible a handful of times to teach students specifically about Bible passages, not commentaries, he said.
And that is when students had been in the classroom.
Constant pandemic era lockdowns appeared to have at least limited some of the damage the text's "nonsense" had done, Mr van Blommestein said.
"This resource stays in the classroom the majority of the time," he said.
The NIV Teen Study Bible is published by United States based group Zondervan, whose website describes itself as a "world leading Bible publisher and provider of Christian communications".
The book uses the new international version of the Holy Bible and includes modern-day interpretations of scripture.
Its blurb says the book "offers Biblical advice for teens" and "tells you what God says to you personally", though its cover does not offer any indication of any particular political or theological leanings.
A "Bible Truth Index" and "Teen Life Index" points readers to passages and commentary on a host of matters.
They range from the benign - like "Doing Good" and "God is Love" - to "Abortion", "Rape" and "Occult Practices".
Much of the theological commentary is presented as "Dear Jordan" commentary spread out throughout the book.
That includes advice to "Noah", who asks whether AIDS is a punishment from God for sexual immorality.
"Some people say yes. Others say that for many it is the consequence of sin," Jordan tells him.
"If putting your hand on a hot stove were a sin, would getting burned be punishment from God? Or would it be a consequence of your actions?"
Jordan tells Noah that anyone who has sex with an "infected person" is at risk.
"If you don't want the possible consequences that come from sexual impurity, don't be sexually active outside of marriage".
Another passage answers "Kyle's" question about why God made sex enjoyable if some people get AIDS or other sexually transmitted diseases.
"The urge to have sex can be very powerful as well as very dangerous," Jordan writes while relating a tale of a woman who tries to warm a cat in a microwave after failing to read its instructions.
"Why take that chance? It is much better to follow God's instructions and enjoy this precious gift only after you are married, just as God intended."
Simon Ruth leads Thorne Habour, a health service with particular focuses on LGBTIQ+ wellbeing and sexual health.
"We know that LGBTI kids have much higher rates of mental illness and are much more likely to attempt suicide and it is because of texts like this being put out there, and children being told from a young age that they are sinners," he said.
He was deeply concerned by the extracts of the book supplied to him by the Advertiser.
The claim that people only once thought of AIDS as something homosexuals and drug uses contracted was "just absurd", Mr Ruth said.
"That has only been thought of by people who are completely ignorant about HIV around the globe," he said.
"My organisation exists because most people do have sex before marriage, and there are a bunch of health concerns we do need to help people with."
Mr Ruth said Victoria had moved on from many of the theological teachings espoused in Teen Study Bible.
"We realise that these older ways of seeing the world need to be put in a history book and forgotten about," he said.
But the NIV Teen Study Bible is far from unique, La Trobe University expert Timothy Jones said.
The historian and social researcher delves into the ways equality and wellbeing playout when it comes to religion, gender and sexuality.
Dr Jones said many of the views were typical of a certain type of Evangelical Protestant church culture.
"There's a really strong focus on conservative gender roles and sexual morality within that culture, and producing Bibles with that interpretation," he said.
Dr Jones said those views were not the dominant ones when it came to Christian theological thinking.
That includes at Creek Street, where Mr van Blommestein said efforts to address welfare issues for students exposed in the Teen Study Bible's commentaries were beginning.
"We want to make sure that our families and students are safe ... [that's] always at the forefront of our minds," he said.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
