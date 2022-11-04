Bendigo Advertiser
Creek Street Christian College recalls text describing homosexuality as 'evil'

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated November 4 2022 - 5:55pm, first published 5:45pm
A copy of the NIV Teen Study Bible. Picture by Darren Howe.

A BENDIGO school has recalled a classroom text after a grade six student discovered it described homosexuality as 'evil' and sex outside marriage as "sort of like putting a pet in the microwave".

