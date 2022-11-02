A CALCULATED gamble by Liam Howley paid brilliant dividends after taking out the $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2200m) at Bendigo on Wednesday.
Howley became only the second Kyneton trainer to savour success in his hometown cup in more than 120 years following a bold frontrunning performance from his stayer on the rise.
The four-year-old Toronado gelding was on a short back-up after bolting in on the synthetic at Ballarat in a benchmark 0-64 last Thursday.
Sent straight to the front by 33-time Group 1-winning jockey Craig Newitt, Station One broke the hearts of rivals with a power-laden display out in front.
He was challenged 200m from home by the Chris Waller-trained Rousseau, but just as quickly found another gear to claim a stirring one-length victory ahead of the topweight Dark Dream for Ben and J.D. Hayes.
Station One joined Mrs Bently, who won the Cup for Neil Dyer in 2002, as the only locally-trained horses to win the Kyneton Cup.
An elated Howley said the only slight gloss off the victory was not getting the chance to win the race on home soil, after the Kyneton track succumbed to rain and floods last month.
But he was still able to share the elation with plenty of staff and loyal supporters.
"It's really exciting, great for my team and a great bunch of owners," Howley said.
"Look it was a pity we couldn't do it on the home deck, but I thought the step up to 2200m might suit us and he did a super job.
"This is huge - this is real big. Great for my team at home and all the local people. We have had great support from all the community. This is super."
As a local, Howley - who set up base at Kyneton early last year - set his sights on being represented in this year's Cup a long way out from this week.
"He was the horse I had pegged. I just kept him nice and fresh," he said.
"He showed me the other day that he was looking for a little bit more and he pulled up super, so we were mad not to take our place.
"He (met the others) shocking at the weights. I just said to the owners - they sort of said what's next - well, we are going to find out soon as it's going to do a bit to his rating.
"We can either shoot for the stars or come back a grade. But he's done a super job."
Only lightly-raced, Station One, who kicked-started his career with a win over 1600m at Cranbourne last October before running in a Listed race on Melbourne Cup four days later, won for the third time in 11 starts.
He more than doubled his earnings to $96,150.
Newitt made it back-to-back Kyneton Cup wins following his victory aboard Indiana Lilly last year.
The 37-year-old hailed a tough as nails performance from Station One
"Liam just said to me, the one thing he has got is a big tank, so don't be afraid to use it," Newitt said.
"We knew we were going to have be pretty aggressive early to cross Meechy (Linda Meech on Silent Command). I didn't want to stop-start, so I was able to get to the front and travel nicely.
"From about the 1200m, I started to pick him up and made sure at the half-mile I was nearly at my top.
"When challenged at the furlong, he has really responded well.
"To his credit he really dug deep."
Newitt predicted a bright future for the son of Toronado, out of the mare Alittle Loose.
"For him to do that, being lightly raced against the older, more seasoned horses, I think in the next 12 months he is going to have a really good future," he said.
