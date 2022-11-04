The word from the BDCA leaders ahead of Saturday's start to the 2022-23 season

LAST SEASON:
Finished - 5th
Record - 8-8
Bat - 3rd Ball - 3rd
.........................................
Captain James Ryan on:
What he expects of his side with the bat and ball this season:
"Over the past few years we've lacked the ability to bat for long periods of time and build partnerships.
"Last year there was an improvement in that area, but this year the batting is stronger, particularly with some of the younger boys having another season under their belt and their batting is starting to mature.
"Batting long periods and building competitive totals will help us go to that next level.
"Bowling wise I think we're in a strong position.
"We have six or seven really good bowlers and I think we'll surprise a few teams in that area."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
James Ryan (c), Malin Adikari, Joel Bothe, Kyle Chant, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Kynan Gard, Bailey Goodwin, Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Xav Ryan, Declan Slingo
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 3rd
Record - 11-6-1
Bat - 2nd Ball - 2nd
.........................................
Captain Clayton Holmes on:
What new recruits Sam Langley and Marcus Mangiamelli will provide the Redbacks with:
"Sam is a tall opening bowler and should be a really good pick-up for us being in the same age demographic as a lot of the guys.
"Marcus won the league medal in the Swan Hill District Cricket Association last season. He's down here at university and has jumped on board and will give us some batting depth with his ability to bat anywhere in the top to middle order.
"And he also bowls some handy left-arm off-spin."
When he hopes to start playing after missing the start of the season while rehabilitating his shoulder following the football season:
"Hopefully, I'll be back playing around that first game after Christmas
"At this stage when I do come back it will be just as a batsman... I'm getting too many injuries now, so I think my bowling days are now behind me."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Jake Thrum (c), Darcy Mills, Riley Treloar, Harrison Donegan, Wil Pinniger, Marcus Mangiameli, Henry Edwards, Will Thrum, Ashley Younghusband, Samuel Langley, Miggy Podosky
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 4th
Record - 9-7-1
Bat - 6th Ball - 6th
.........................................
Coach Cory Jacobs on:
The inclusions into the side this season:
"We've got a few players in that we think will provide a good mix with the young players.
"Richard Tibbett, Daniel Major and Cam McGlashan have played a lot of cricket and Nathan Walsh takes over the spin role.
"We're very happy with what we've got."
Expectations for the season ahead:
"The past two years we've made the finals and our expectation this year is exactly the same.
"We're confident with the group we have that we'll be very competitive."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Nicholas Farley (c), Cory Jacobs, Cameron McGlashan, Angus Chisholm, Dylan Cuttriss, Daniel Major, Aaron Monro, Fletcher Good, Nathan Walsh, Benjamin Williams, Joshua Williams
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 8th
Record - 6-9-1
Bat - 8th Ball - 4th
.........................................
Captain Liam Smith on:
What are the goals for the side coming off a year of improvement last season:
"As a side we made some good improvement last season and for me, it's about becoming more consistent.
"I feel like there's still a gap between our best and our worst cricket, but I do feel we bridged that substantially last season.
"We've got so much improvement still in our second tier players that if a couple of them can make 300 to 400 runs or take 15 to 20 wickets then that will hold us in good stead.
"We've put so much work into our kids over the past few years and it feels like it will only be a matter of time before it clicks and they realise they are good enough to make an impact at the level.
"I'm not going to say our goal is to finish in the top four; our goal is to continue to become more consistent, but I am optimistic about the season ahead."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Liam Smith (c), Jack Keating, Scott Trollope, Jackson Adams, Benjamin Derrick, Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Connor Miller, Callum Tibbett, William Bowles
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 10th
Record - 2-13-1
Bat - 10th Ball - 7th
.........................................
Captain Adam Ward on:
How the Power is approaching the season after losing a chunk of experienced players:
"We're going to be a young side, no doubt about that.
"I'm confident our top end will be as good as any other side's top end, but there will also be a lot of kids in the side just learning their way.
"I'm certainly looking at the year ahead in terms of developing our kids rather than wins and losses and runs and wickets."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Adam Ward (c), Ryan Grundy, Sandun Ranathunga, Abe Sladden, Jack Wilson, Shane Gilchrist, Flynn Campbell, Josh Simpson
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 6th
Record - 7-9
Bat - 5th Ball - 9th
.........................................
Coach Brent Hamblin on:
What roles the Roos' two English imports Jack Rutherford and Daniel Pratt will play for the side:
"Jack is a top-order batsman; he's a really classy right-hander and I think the Australian wickets with a bit of bounce will help him out a bit.
"And Daniel is an all-rounder. He's a tall right-arm quick and bats in the middle order. He has been getting a lot of bounce in the nets, so I think there will be times throughout the season he will get his chance with the new Kookaburra ball.
"This is both their first time in Australia... Daniel's uncle is Gary Pratt, who ran Ricky Ponting out in the 2005 Ashes, so he has been copping a bit of stick about that."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Riley Burns, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 7th
Record - 7-9
Bat - 7th Ball - 10th
.........................................
Coach Dylan Gibson on:
The returns to the club of Taylor Beard and Nick Gladman and addition of Englishman Will Barnham:
"Getting Taylor and Nick back is huge for us. They both bat and bowl and will have a huge impact for us; both are quality cricketers.
"Beardy is such a fierce competitor and doesn't let anyone get on top of him and Nick has really honed his craft down at Essendon.
"We've had a couple of practice matches and it has been really impressive the way Nick has been bowling and I think he's going to be a challenge to bat against.
"Will has a bit of pace about him and is going to be quite slippery, so we will have a few options with the ball in terms of our pace with Will, Beardy, Nick and Ben Yarwood, who was our leading wicket-taker last season."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Joel Murphy (c), Shane Robinson, Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Ben Leed, Liam Stubbings, Kayde Howard, Nick Gladman, Jack Ryan
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 1st
Record - 16-3
Bat - 1st Ball - 1st
.........................................
Captain Cameron Taylor on:
The value of keeping the same premiership 11 as last season for the Suns' flag defence:
"It was fairly unique when we won the flag a couple of years ago and had the same 11 the following season... it's good to know that you don't need to change up a lot of things, but you hope everyone continues to improve.
"We know how we all play and we all get along really well, so it's good to know what we're all capable of contributing going into the season and it's a matter of going out and executing.
"I'd anticipate there wouldn't be too many changes to the batting order from last season.
"We've got a lot of versatility with bat and ball and that has probably been a strength of ours for a while."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Cameron Taylor (c), Matthew Wilkinson, Grant Waldron, James Vlaeminck, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, James Barri, Daniel Clohesy
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 2nd
Record - 13-5
Bat - 4th Ball - 5th
.........................................
Captain Ben Devanny on:
The hunger to go one better after losing last season's grand final:
"It has been a bit of a different pre-season for us with a lot of the guys going deep into the year with footy, so it was a bit lighter on early, but the boys are all really keen.
"There are guys like Darcy (Hunter) who was initially keen to have a crack down in Melbourne this year, but he is coming back.
"We were obviously close last season and want to take that next step to get over the line and we're looking forward to, hopefully, being back amongst it again."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Ben Devanny (c), Pat Felmingham, Tim Wood, Nayana Fernando, Chathura Damith, Darcy Hunter, Jack Stubbs, Savith Priyan, Patrick Dillon
LAST SEASON:
Finished - 9th
Record - 3-13
Bat - 9th. Ball - 8th
.........................................
Co-coach Rhys Irwin on:
The additions of Wian Van Zyl, Reilley Porter, Brodie McRae and Ben Irvine.
"He (Van Zyl) has obviously shown he's a very handy opening batsman; he goes hard and also bowls some fairly handy medium pace.
"He hasn't been out to Australia for a couple of years because of COVID, so we're really excited to have him.
"Reilley is a right-armer, good height and is fairly sharp and I think he will help fill that void with me being out for a while.
"We haven't had a lot of options with our pace bowling over the past few years, so it's great having Reilley on board.
"We've also got Brodie McRae coming back to play with us. He reached out to the club and was keen to come back, so he'll come in as our wicket-keeper and bat in the middle-order.
"We've also got Ben Irvine, who has played at Yarrawonga and has come to Bendigo for university.
"He has opened the batting in the A grade at Yarrawonga previously and is a talented all-round cricketer."
ROUND 1 TEAM:
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Gavin Bowles, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver Geary, Ben Irvine, Lincoln Jacobs, Brodie McRae, Reilley Porter, Wian Van Zyl, Nicholas Wharton
Saturday, November 5
Huntly North v Strathfieldsaye
White Hills v Bendigo
Strathdale-Maristians v Kangaroo Flat
Sandhurst v Golden Square
Bendigo United v Eaglehawk
Saturday, November 12
Bendigo v Eaglehawk
Strathdale-Maristians v Huntly North
Strathfieldsaye v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Sandhurst
Golden Square v Bendigo United
Saturday, November 19
White Hills v Huntly North
Kangaroo Flat v Strathfieldsaye
Golden Square v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Sandhurst
Bendigo v Bendigo United
Saturday, November 26
Eaglehawk v Huntly North
Bendigo United v White Hills
Sandhurst v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo v Strathdale Maristians
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square
Saturday, December 3
Huntly North v Bendigo United
White Hills v Sandhurst
Strathfieldsaye v Strathdale-Maristians
Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Bendigo
Saturday, December 10
Sandhurst v Huntly North
Strathdale-Maristians v White Hills
Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Kangaroo Flat
Golden Square v Eaglehawk
Saturday, December 17
Huntly North v Bendigo
White Hills v Kangaroo Flat
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square
Strathdale-Maristians v Eaglehawk
Sandhurst v Bendigo United
Saturday, January 7
Kangaroo Flat v Huntly North
Golden Square v White Hills
Eaglehawk Strathfieldsaye
Bendigo United v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo v Sandhurst
Saturday, January 14
Huntly North v Golden Square
White Hills v Eaglehawk
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo United
Strathdale-Maristians v Sandhurst
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo
Saturday, January 21
Strathfieldsaye v Huntly North
Bendigo v White Hills
Kangaroo Flat v Strathdale-Maristians
Golden Square v Sandhurst
Eaglehawk v Bendigo United
Saturday, January 28
Eaglehawk v Bendigo
Huntly North v Strathdale-Maristians
White Hills v Strathfieldsaye
Sandhurst v Kangaroo Flat
Bendigo United v Golden Square
Saturday, February 4
Huntly North v White Hills
Strathfieldsaye v Kangaroo Flat
Strathdale-Maristians v Golden Square
Sandhurst v Eaglehawk
Bendigo United v Bendigo
Saturday, February 11
Huntly North v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Bendigo United
Strathfieldsaye v Sandhurst
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat
Saturday, February 18
Bendigo United v Huntly North
Sandhurst v White Hills
Strathdale-Maristians v Strathfieldsaye
Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk
Bendigo v Golden Square
Saturday, February 25
Huntly North v Sandhurst
White Hills v Strathdale-Maristians
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo
Kangaroo Flat v Bendigo United
Eaglehawk v Golden Square
Saturday, March 4
Bendigo v Huntly North
Kangaroo Flat v White Hills
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye
Eaglehawk v Strathdale-Maristians
Bendigo United v Sandhurst
Saturday, March 11
Huntly North v Kangaroo Flat
White Hills v Golden Square
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo United
Sandhurst v Bendigo
Saturday, March 18
Semi finals
Sunday, March 19
Preliminary final
Saturday, March 25
Grand final
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.