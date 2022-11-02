Bendigo Advertiser
Lady Dunmore claims Kyneton Cup day sprint in fascinating three-way tussle

By Kieran Iles
Updated November 2 2022 - 4:26pm, first published 4:21pm
Daniel Moor rides Lady Dunmore to victory in the benchmark 84 sprint on Kyneton Cup day. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

TRAINER Phillip Stokes and jockey Daniel Moor combined forces to land a fascinating win with Lady Dunmore in the $50,000 benchmark 84 sprint on Kyneton Cup day at Bendigo on Wednesday.

