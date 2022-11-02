TRAINER Phillip Stokes and jockey Daniel Moor combined forces to land a fascinating win with Lady Dunmore in the $50,000 benchmark 84 sprint on Kyneton Cup day at Bendigo on Wednesday.
The talented mare was made to earn the $27,500 first prize, despite a field of only three contesting what has evolved as one of the real highlights of cup day.
But with Victoria's wet weather wreaking havoc on the preparation of gallopers throughout the state, only five horses headed to the starting gates.
The field was quickly reduced to three following the late scratchings on vets advice of the George Osborne-trained Hallowed Ground and Matt Laurie-prepared La Caresse.
It set the scene for an intriguing three-way battle, with Lady Dunmore timing her run to perfection to overhaul the front-runner Maritana in the closing stages.
Less than a length separated the winner and Exeter (Gavin Bedggood/Luke Nolen) in third place.
Tenth of 12 runners at her last start in the Listed Black Pearl Stakes (1200m) on a good four at Geelong, Lady Dunmore clearly relished being back on a heavy track at Bendigo and the drop in class.
Moor felt the sparse field had played right into their hands.
"I have ridden in a two-horse race before and finished last. It became interesting, obviously, with the horse becoming fractious in the gates. It opened up the race," he said.
"But it allowed us to execute what we wanted and that was to instill a bit more confidence back in this girl.
"She's been a little bit in the wilderness. Phillip identified this morning she might not appreciate racing amongst horses and might not have been as genuine among them last start.
"A little change with the gear and the little change with the tactics proved the right tonic today."
The win continued a good run for the Stokes stable, including a pleasing sixth in Tuesday's Group 1 Melbourne Cup with Daqiansweet Junior ($61).
An upset win on Faithful Maryanne gave Ballarat jockey Alana Kelly a timely confidence boost ahead of her maiden Group 1 ride in the VRC Oaks at Flemington on Thursday.
The 23-year-old will ride the $201 outsider Albanian Icon in the rich $1 million feature for three-year-old fillies.
Kelly's first opportunity at Group 1 level comes less than two weeks after she notched up her first Group 2 victory aboard Zoe's Promise at Moonee valley on Cox Plate day.
It was her first ride in a Group 2.
Albanian Icon, trained at Geelong by Paul Koumis, has yet to finish better than fifth in three career starts, but that will be of no bother to Kelly, who is excited for the opportunity.
While she might not have been a $201 hope, Faithful Maryanne was one of the long-shots of the nine-horse 1100m maiden field on Wednesday at $24.
The four-year-old mare, trained at Wangaratta by James Fraser, came from near last on the home turn to sweep past her rivals and record a breakthrough win at her seventh start.
First-up after a 12-week spell, she had been placed only once previously at Wangaratta in July.
Kelly saw a bit of upside in Faithful Maryanne, who was bred and is part-owned by her trainer.
"It worked out super. She ended up on the back of the favourite in a really comfortable spot and she travelled so well," she said.
"We moved out onto the better ground and she just put them away quite easily.
"She's still quite green and still got a lot of learning to do.
"But she's got a few gears there."
Kelly, who rode local hope Wertheimer into fourth place in last week's Group 3 Bendigo Cup for trainer Matthew Enright, is excitedly looking forward to Oaks Day.
