The state election is just around the corner, meaning it's time to think about where you'll put your vote.
The official date of the election is Saturday, November 26 however early voting opens on November 14.
There are three locations offering early voting, check them out here:
The electoral rolls will officially close at 8pm on Tuesday, November 8, meaning if your details have not been updated by then you will not be able to cast a vote.
There are three state electorates in Greater Bendigo - Bendigo West, Bendigo East and Euroa. You can check which electorate you'll be voting in here.
At the election, Greater Bendigo residents will also vote in members for the Legislative Council, or upper house, seat of Northern Victoria Region.
A new boundary is now in effect for this region, which includes the towns of Litchfield, Donald, and Charlton. Check it out here:
Northern Victoria encompasses nine districts, from Benambra to Macedon to Mildura.
There are eight electoral regions in Victoria, each made up of 11 districts. Voters in a region elect five members of parliament to represent them in Victoria's Legislative Council.
The job of Upper House members is to review laws that are passed by Lower House members.
There are a number of declared parties and candidates for the region, you can view them below.
The seat of Bendigo East has been held by Jacinta Allan since 1999. In 2018, Ms Allan won with 62.1 per cent of the two-party preferred vote.
Candidates for the seat are the Liberal's Darin Schade, the Greens' Michael Tolhurst, the Animals Justice Party's Vyonne McLelland-Howe and Pauline Hanson's One Nation's Ben Mihail.
Bendigo West has been held by Maree Edwards since 2010. Ms Edwards recevied 53.5 per cent of first preferences at the 2018 election.
Candidates for the seat are the Liberal's Ken Price, the Greens' James Searle, the Animal Justice Party's Victoria Maxwell and independent Matt Bansemer.
The seat of Euroa, which includes the town of Heathcote, is held by retiring Nationals MP Steph Ryan.
Ms Ryan has held the seat since it was first contested in 2014 and the Nationals have a 15.3 per cent margin.
The state election candidates are Annabelle Cleeland for the Nationals, Brad Hearn for the Liberals, Angela Tough for Labor and James Bennett for the Greens.
The Bendigo Advertiser recently ran a survey of its readers to find out what are the most important issues ahead of the election.
The survey found the most important issues in Bendigo are health, integrity in government and cost of living.
Least important issues according to the survey are events and tourism, indigenous affairs and public transport.
There have not been many opportunities for all Bendigo candidates to debate in forums. Catholic Social Services Victoria held one on housing and homelessness in October.
The Bendigo Sustainability Group is aiming to host two forums in November, one for Bendigo West candidates and one for Bendigo East. Keep an eye on their Facebook page for details.
