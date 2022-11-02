A $877 million joint federal and state flood relief package will help central Victorian businesses, farmers, not-for-profits and sporting clubs rebuild and return to trade as quickly as possible, according to Bendigo MP Lisa Chesters.
The member for Bendigo was at the Marong Neighbourhood House the day after the official announcement of the funding to spread news and raise awareness of the initiative locally.
The fund provides grants of up to $50,000 to eligible businesses and not-for-profit organisations to support recovery, including rebuilding damaged infrastructure and replacing damaged assets.
For medium and large businesses directly impacted by floods, recovery grants of up to $200,000 will be available, while for primary producers and rural landholders, there are amounts of up to $75,000, which Ms Chesters said would complement the primary producer concessional loan program announced last week.
Under that program, farmers are eligible for concessional loans of up to $250,000 for repairs, restocking and working expenses.
The new package provides grants of between $5000 and $50,000 for directly flood-affected sporting and recreational clubs to cover expenses arising from significant damage to facilities and equipment.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Ms Chesters described the $877m package as "the next wave of support" following the $5000 business relief payments made available in the immediate aftermath of the floods.
She said extra staff had been employed by the Victorian government to speed processing of applications, and more money would be made available as need was identified.
Neighbourhood house coordinator Janine Cornish whose organisation had been responding "where[ever] there's a need" to flood-affected residents of Bridgewater and Newbridge, as well as Marong, hailed the new grant scheme as "fantastic".
She said with the local bowls club going underwater, football oval fences being knocked down and the tennis courts layered with mud, the funding for sporting clubs, in particular, was "amazing".
"This money ... will really help these clubs rebuild themselves and continue on without it really financially affecting the clubs [which], as you know, run on the smell of an oily rag," she said.
According to Ms Chesters, the need for closer cooperation between state, federal and local levels of government had been identified following previous disasters.
She said the government's improved mechanisms for working together had resulted in "the money flowing sooner".
With the frequency of disasters set to increase, that would be increasingly important.
For information on available support visit: https://www.vic.gov.au/2022-flood-recovery or call the flood recovery hotline on 1800 560 760.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.