Spirits are high ahead of WNBL season-opener against Canberra

The wait is finally over for the Bendigo Spirit.
The new-look team under coach Kennedy Kereama start their 2022/23 WNBL season campaign on Friday night on the road against the UC Canberra Capitals.
After a strong pre-season which included games against the Southside Flyers, New Zealand's national team and the Melbourne Boomers, the team has refined all areas of their game and are set for the clash in Australia's capital.
"We've had a really comprehensive pre-season against quality opposition which has certainly given us a great foundation as we head into round one," Kereama said.
"I am very confident the work that we've put in has prepared us for playing two really strong games against both Canberra and Perth."
After the match on Friday the Spirit are straight back on the road and will be heading home to Bendigo for a match against the Lynx on Sunday at Red Energy Arena.
Related:
Kereama believed having the opportunity to start the season with a double-header was going to be beneficial as it provides insight into two of the league's top teams
"Getting a crack at two top teams will certainly give us a good perspective, nice and early," he said.
"As a coach before the season gets underway you try and create as many scenarios as possible in your head of what's ahead - which sometimes you can predict what you'd expect.
"For instance at Perth they have Ryan Petrik who is about to start his third season as head coach.
"But then there are teams like Canberra with Kristen Veal who is about to start her first year.
"She has plenty of experience at the Centre of Excellence and is a brilliant player in her own right, but I don't know exactly what to expect once we're on court."
One Spirit player who has an insight to how the Capitals operate is returning veteran and championship star Kelsey Griffin.
The 35-year-old American is taking on a co-captaincy role alongside Kelly Wilson.
Kereama was thrilled to have the two back on the same team and even more so within team leadership roles.
"Both were voted by the team as captains which is great as they arguably are two of the most experienced players that have been through the Bendigo program," he said.
"I have no doubt that between the pair of them that we will be in more than capable hands in almost any situation this season - that's the value they both bring to the table."
Griffin was equally excited for the season ahead and to take on a leadership role.
"Whenever you're voted by your peers into a position where they instill trust in you to lead them - it's incredibly humbling but also requires plenty of responsibility." Griffin said.
"It's a role that I won't take lightly."
Griffin previously spent six seasons with the Spirit from 2012-13 to 2017-18 and was instrumental during a period when the club became a WNBL force.
The Spirit won consecutive WNBL titles in Griffin's first two seasons at the club - she won the grand final MVP both years - and finished runner-up in her third season.
Coming back to Bendigo to finish out her career was not initially part of Griffin's plans, but upon hearing that Kereama was coaching, that there was new ownership under SEN and that her old friend in Kelly Wilson was on board - it was a no-brainer.
"Spirit is a club that I owe a lot to after having so much success here," Griffin said.
"When I first came out here in 2012 it helped me reorient my life and it's a community that I care about deeply."
Now that she's had a bit of time to reacquaint herself with both the town and her home court at the stadium there's been plenty of great memories that have resurfaced.
"They've come flooding back and it's not really the monumental moments or anything like that, it's the little things," she said.
"Such as driving down certain streets, dropping in to see Gabe Richards at Bendigo Toyota and catching up with friends."
Another player who has made a return to the Spirit is Alicia Froling who was also at Canberra last season.
"It's been a really long pre-season, but one that's been productive and I can't wait to finally be able to put it all together," Froling said.
Froling heads into the competition in top form after taking out the NBL1 South women's MVP last season while playing with the Knox Raiders - where Kereama was also head coach.
One challenge has been overcoming a wrist injury sustained back in 2019 which led to the Townsville native completely redeveloping her shooting technique.
"It's honestly made a world of difference and has given me so much confidence," Froling said
"I am excited to go out and play the best possible basketball - I want to show people what I can do."
Froling plans to show her skill within each element of the game down both ends of the court.
Coming off the NBL1 season where she averaged 22 points per game, she plans to go even harder in the WNBL.
"I can do a bit of everything," she said.
"I am tall and athletic and can rebound and score whenever the team needs me to.
"We have a lot of good players within our team this year who can all contribute in big ways.
"Hopefully we can get the job done this season with everyone doing their role to their best ability."
GAME FACTS
ROUND 1
Last five seasons: Caps 11- Spirit 2
Most recent: Caps 94 def Spirit 60 (Jan 2022)
Championships: Spirit 2, Caps 9
Last five seasons: Lynx 10 - Spirit 2
Most recent: Lynx 90 def Spirit 82 (Jan 2022)
Championships: Spirit 2, Lynx 1
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.