ATHLETICS: Cripps clinches win in Tuesday night Cup race thriller

UNIVERSITY'S David Cripps clinched victory by six-hundredths of a second in Tuesday night's running of the Bendigo Cup for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
Just over four hours after the thoroughbreds had raced at Flemington it was a field of 14 athletes who faced the starter at the Retreat Road complex.
Racing was part of the Tuesday Night Series.
From a mark of one minute it was Justine Babitsch who quickly overtook limit-marker Michael Seymour, 50 seconds, in the eight-lap showdown.
Babitsch maintained a steady pace on each lap as the likes of Keelan McInerney from Bendigo Harriers, Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly, and David Cripps worked hard to close the gap.
As Babitsch made her way to the top of the finishing straight and nearing five laps to go, backmaker Glenn McMillan from University began his chase from a 6.20 mark.
As the bell sounded for the final lap it was Babitsch who led the way from the McInerney as Kelly and Cripps were third and fourth.
Nearing 200m to go Babitsch was still in front as Kelly and Cripps surged past McInerney.
Metres from the line it was Cripps who overtook Babitsch to claim Cup glory as they clocked times of 16:35.79 and 16:35.85.
Actual race time for Cripps who went from a mark of 4.10 was 12:25.79, and Babitsch was 15:35.89.
Third placegetter was Kelly in a time of 12:39.72 as McMillan put in a superb effort to clock fastest time of 10:32.24.
Fastest female was Ruth Sandeman from Bendigo Harriers in 14:27 to be seventh overall.
The night's racing began with the mixed 1200m in which backmarker Grace Mulqueen powered home from a 1.30 mark to win in 4:14.50 from Poppy Wainwright and Emily Sandeman.
RESULTS:
Club legend:
BH Bendigo Harriers; Eh Eaglehawk; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Inv. Invitation.
Bendigo Cup for athletes, 3200m:
David Cripps, 51, Uni. 16:35.79 race time, 4.10 handicap, 12:25.79 actual time; Justine Babitsch, 49, Inv. 16:35.85, 1.00, 15:35.85; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 16:39.72, 4.00, 12:39.72; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 16:48.21, 2.20, 14:28.21; Glenn McMillan, 30, Uni. 16:52.24, 6.20, 10:32.24 (fastest time); Ted Van Geldermalsen, 68, Inv. 17:01.44, 2.10, 14:51.44; Ruth Sandeman, 50, BH 17:07.21, 2.40, 14:27.21 (fastest female); Larry Abel, 57, Inv. 17:08.68, 1.30, 15:38.68; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 17:16.50, 1.20, 15:56.50; Ben Sandeman, 47, BH 17:20.91, 2.50, 14:30/91; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 17:23.79, 2.20, 15:03.79; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 17:37.12, 1.00, 16.37:12; Michael Seymour, 40, SB 18:59.29, 50, 18:09.29; Jim Russell, 61, Uni. 2.20, dnf.
Mixed 1200m handicap:
Grace Mulqueen, 13, Uni. 1.30, 4:14.50; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 5, 5:42.94; Emily Sandeman, 14, BH 20, 5:27.99; Kate Graham, 11, Inv. 40, 5:16.39; Milanke Haasbroek, 8, BLA 50, 5:10.82; Rebecca Soulsby, 48, BH 25, 5:39.38; Emily Harris, 10, Uni. 45, 5:20.85; Renae Graham, 12, Inv. 25, 5:41.12; Patrick Harris, 8, Uni. 45, 5:32.04; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 25, 5:55; Harry Cripps, 15, Uni. 20, 6:19.04; Tully Cripps, 12, Uni. 0,7:17.75.
HAMMER will be first-up as Athletics Bendigo runs another non-Shield track and field meet on Saturday.
Action begins at 1pm when the first flight of hammer is contested.
Some of the region's best hammer throwers include Eaglehawk's father-daughter combination of Craig and Olivia Graham and South Bendigo's Kellie Doering.
Young guns Kai and Jemma Norton from South Bendigo and Hailey Stubbs from Bendigo Harriers will compete in hammer on the second and final weekend of the AV All Schools championships at Lakeside Stadium in South Melbourne.
Sprinters will be fired up for the 100m and 200m showdowns.
The duels between South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton, Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop, William Beaton, Cameron Smith and Angus McKindlay will be a highlight.
Distance runs will be 800m, 3000m or 5000m.
Jackson Eadon from Bendigo Harriers won the 800m in 2:08 at the first round of AVSL on October 8.
Runners to watch in the 3000m are likely to be University's James Trew and Craig Green, Harriers' Ian Wellard and Ruth Sandeman.
Track action begins with the distance hurdles of 400m, 300m or 200m.
Walks events will be 1500m or 3000m.
Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen from Bendigo Harriers is likely to face strong opposition in the 1500m walk from Eaglehawk's Kate Wilson and Tate McQueen.
A dual national shot put champion at open level, South Bendigo's Emma Berg achieved a mark of 40m in the discus at the first round of AVSL.
Other quality discus throwers include Jake and Monique Gavriliadis and Bailey Cooper from Bendigo Harriers, South Bendigo's Jasper Seymour and Jayne Norton and Eaglehawk's William Beaton.
At high jump, Eaglehawk's Cameron Smith will be aiming to leap above the 1.90m mark, while Eliza Coutts from Harriers was in great form in the season's opening round.
For many athletes Saturday's meet will be a chance to work on technique in the build-up to the fourth round of AVSL being run on November 12 in Bendigo.
