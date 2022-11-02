Just Folk a gallant second on Melbourne Cup Day

BENDIGO trainer Josh Julius has never had a reason to be anything but proud of Just Folk during the six-year-old gelding's 26-start career to date.
The same sentiment held true following the dual Group 2 winner's gallant second behind Bartholomeu Dias in the Listed Furphy Plate (1800m) at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.
Just Folk had plenty against him going into the race, most notably his top weight of 60kg and wide barrier (12) ina 13-horse field.
He conceded 5kg to Bartholomeu Dias and a further kilogram to the third-placed Lord Vladivostok.
But much to his trainer's encouragement, Just Folk came perilously close to overcoming the odds, hitting the front 100m from home before being overrun in the final stages by the Annabel Neasham-trained eight-year-old.
"He went super. We're very happy with that effort. He had a lot against him and he almost accounted for all of it," Julius said.
"Hughie (jockey Hugh Bowman) said he held onto him for as long as he could, but eventually had to put him in the race and he did. He's just got run down by one that's come off his back.
"It was a very honest effort. Hughie rode him well given all the circumstances.
"It was the same as the Seymour Cup I suppose (when Just Folk again carried 60kg while finishing second to Noname Lane), but that's how it works. He's earned his weight in these races, so we will continue to place him to the best of our ability and hopefully he can pinch one."
His Cup day placing continued a sound, but mildly frustrating run of three consecutive second placings, highlighted by his previous run in the Group 3 Craven Plate at Randwick.
"He's been a bit of a bridesmaid this prep, but realistically, he's been a model of consistency," he said.
"He had his first up run in the (Group 3) Aurie's Star, when he was a trial short.
"But we had some pretty long-term plans and his next five starts, he's produced four seconds. We just keep finding one better."
Options going forward for Just Folk include the Listed Cranbourne Cup on November 12, or either the Ballarat Cup (2000m) or the $1 million The Gong (1600m) at Kembla Grange in New South Wales on November 19.
"He's had two really good runs at 1800m, so we will probably contemplate over the next week stepping him out to 2000m in the Ballarat Cup," Julius said.
"But I think the realistic option, knowing everything we do about him and putting the information together that we've spoken to Hughie about, is heading to The Gong at Kembla Grange three weeks between runs.
"It's some huge prizemoney that New South Wales keeps throwing around.
"But we'll just let the dust settle and see where he is at. He's had a long prep now and we've asked him to go 1800m twice, which he hasn't done before.
"If he needs a break, he'll certainly get it. But we'll see how the next week unfolds."
Just Folk boosted his overall career record to six wins and seven placings from 26 starts for earnings of $736,913.
Julius had to settle for another second early on Kyneton Cup day at Bendigo with Motitsi.
The Roll The Dice filly was returning to racing after a 21-week spell and stamped herself as a horse to follow with a solid effort behind the well-backed Michael Moroney-trained colt Full Blown.
Julius said Motitsi, whose last start in April was in the Group 3 Breeders Stakes (1200m) at Morphettville, went into Wednesday's race 'a trial or half a trial short' in his preparation.
"But she's shown us enough ability during her lifetime, so whatever she does she will improve on it," he said.
Meanwhile, en route to either the Cranbourne Cup or Kilmore Cup (1600m) - or potentially both - Bendigo's other Melbourne Cup day runner Hi Stranger finished ninth in the Listed MSS Security Sprint (1200m).
