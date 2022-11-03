Bendigo Advertiser
Maiden Gully Fire Brigade hosts community open day

By David Chapman
Updated November 4 2022 - 9:02am, first published 9:00am
Maiden Gully CFA members Stan Dole, Jason McIlroy, Andrew Howlett, Greg Waters, John Ham and Sam Falkingham are ready for the brigade's open day on Sunday. Picture by Darren Howe.

Maiden Gully Fire Brigade's open day is back in action with not only the CFA but also community groups on display for the benefit of the public.

Local News

