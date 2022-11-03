Maiden Gully Fire Brigade's open day is back in action with not only the CFA but also community groups on display for the benefit of the public.
The event will be held this Sunday at the fire station in Lower Beckhams Road and brigade treasurer Andrew Howlett says it will be a real community day.
"The Lions club will be coming along to help with a sausage sizzle, the progress association will be there and the air cadets as well," Mr Howlett said.
Golden Square fire brigade, the Oscar 1 Mine Rescue team and Marong SES will also be represented on the day.
"We want to show the community what facilities we've got and our supporting organisations," Mr Howlett said.
One of the highlights of the day will be the demonstration of the FRV's Bronto ladder platform truck based in Bendigo which rises 37 metres in the air.
Aimed at the whole family, the open day offers children a chance to meet Captain Koala and Paddy Platypus and have their photo taken sitting in either the little red fire truck or the mini SES truck.
Mr Howlett said the open day ran annually for several years until the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
As well as covering the Maiden Gully urban area, the fire brigade also helps out in parts of Eaglehawk, the Marong district and out to the Great Stupa at Myers Flat.
"People move away with employment so we're always on the look out," he said.
"We've got 27 operational members and 42 members in total including those support categories of fundraising, servicing fire extinguishers and station maintenance."
Given the recent floods in the area, Sunday's open day is a timely one to show the fire brigade is not just all about attending fires.
"I've filled more sandbags in the past month than I've ever done in my life," Mr Howlett said.
"Most of our call outs in the last month have been to support the SES with storm damage.
"We had a spate of house fires earlier this year but not much over the winter months.
"We've attended a lot of vehicle fires and road crashes which will happen more as the Maiden Gully corridor gets busier."
Given the ongoing wet weather, it appears it will a later than normal start to the fire season for 2022/23.
"Once it does dry out there will be plenty of grass around," Mr Howlett said.
"The forests are still wet which is great news. The chance of a fire in forests (this season) is pretty minimal.
"But there is a lot of grass and there will be even more when the sun does finally come out.
"Who knows when the fire season will start but I'd say fire restrictions will come in late."
Sunday's open day will showcase fire preparation, show people how to to use a fire blanket to put out a fire on your stove, how to use a fire extinguisher and talk about volunteering with local emergency services.
Captain Peter Dole said Maiden Gully had a supportive community and Sunday was an opportunity for everyone to come along and see what their brigade is all about.
"We would like to see whole families drop in to enjoy a free sausage sizzle, have some fun learning about fire safety and find out how you could become an emergency services volunteer," he said.
The Maiden Gully Fire Brigade Open Day is on Sunday, November 6 at the fire station in Lower Beckhams Road, Maiden Gully.
Activities run between 10am and 1pm.
