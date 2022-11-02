Flint heads into 2022/23 WNBL season after a recent boost of confidence

Bendigo WNBL referee Tayla Flint heads into the 2022/23 season full of confidence.
After receiving her FIBA International licence last year, it has given her a boost of confidence in her ability and knowledge of the sport as a referee.
Flint is among the 37-strong squad that will travel the country throughout the 84-game season which starts on Wednesday night.
"It's very exciting to have a large season and games being broadcast on ESPN and 9now," Flint said.
To kick off the season, Flint will be in action on her home court at Red Energy Arena on Sunday where she will be a referee for the Bendigo Spirit's clash against Perth Lynx, tip off at 2pm.
Regardless of how intense it might be on court for referees throughout the season, Flint always has one clear aim for every game she officiates.
"My main goal is to always have fun," she said.
"Of course I always like to try and aim for a grand final appointment if I am lucky."
Securing her FIBA licence has been a long-held ambition for Flint, who took her first tentative steps into the refereeing ranks nearly 18 years ago with the Bendigo Basketball Association.
Since being granted the accreditation last year she has already had the chance to head abroad.
"Since receiving my FIBA licence I think it has given me a confidence boost," she said.
"I actually just returned on Sunday from the Melanesia Cup in Fiji. I also attended the Micronesia Cup in Guam in June."
