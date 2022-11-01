LAWN BOWLS: First win of season for the midweek pennant reigning premier Hawks

IT has taken until round four, but defending Bendigo midweek pennant division one premier Eaglehawk has its first win of the season on the board.
The Hawks opened their account with a 22-shot win over White Hills, prevailing 69-47 on Monday.
The Hawks secured 15 of the 16 points up for grabs with the rinks of Phil Godkin (+14) and Simon Carter (+8) both winning, while there was an 18-all tie in the battle between Kaye Rowe and White Hills' Jim Brennan.
Elsewhere in this week's round four of division one, South Bendigo beat Bendigo 72-52 for its first win of the season, Golden Square inflicted Kangaroo Flat's first loss with a 62-52 victory and Bendigo East edged out Inglewood 57-52
Despite the loss, Inglewood retained top spot on the ladder..
DIVISION 1
Golden Square 62 def Kangaroo Flat 52.
Julie Ross 26 def Barry Hogan 9, Taylah Marron 19 lt Torie Babitsch 26, Brad Marron 17 dr Eric White 17.
Bendigo East 57 def Inglewood 52.
Helen Clough 21 def Laurie Witham 16, Jay Hoffman 19 def Lindsay Kelly 18, Peter Huggard 17 lt Rob Day 18.
Eaglehawk 69 def White Hills 47.
Phil Godkin 29 def Jan O'Bree 15, Simon Carter 22 def Steve O'Bree 14, Kaye Rowe 18 tied Jim Brennan 18.
South Bendigo 72 def Bendigo 52.
Matt Robertson 24 def Lee Harris 18, Brad Holland 21 def Jim Weymouth 18, Daryl Rowley 27 def Luke Hoskin 16.
............................................
DIVISION 2
Kangaroo Flat 59 def Golden Square 58, Castlemaine 63 def Bendigo East 58, Harcourt 61 def Woodbury 50, Heathcote 61 dr Bendigo 61.
............................................
DIVISION 3
Golden Square 67 def Kangaroo Flat 43, Bendigo East 69 def Castlemaine 55, Marong 59 def Woodbury 41, Strathfieldsaye 63 def Eaglehawk 39.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Campbells Creek 71 def Golden Square 41, Calivil/Serpentine 45 def Dingee 40, White Hills 60 def Harcourt 58, South Bendigo 90 def Bendigo VRI 40.
............................................
DIVISION 5
White Hills 45 def Bendigo 25, Inglewood 35 def South Bendigo 30, Bridgewater 38 def Eaglehawk 31, Strathfieldsaye 38 def Bendigo East 33.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Golden Square 44 def White Hills 27, South Bendigo 48 def Bendigo East 30, North Bendigo 56 def Woodbury 23, Marong 50 def Strathfieldsaye 34.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.