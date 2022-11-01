Wet weather delays start of Bendigo cycling track season

The Bendigo and District Cycling Club has pushed back the start of its summer track season due to upgrade delays at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
After weeks of heavy rainfall the upgrade project to the grass area at the Barnard Street facility has been set back which has had a ripple ripple effect on the club's calendar.
Originally scheduled to start this Thursday, the club now hopes they will be able to get down to action by either November 17 or the following Thursday.
"It's been frustrating for everyone, but with this weather what can be done," Bendigo District Cycling Club vice president Darren Casey said.
"The soil and grass is yet to be finished and without that area it's quite hard for officials to run our track nights as we need to utilise the centre of the track."
"If it's not COVID-19 then it's the weather and knowing our luck the first week we get on track it will probably rain," he laughed.
Casey said the City of Greater Bendigo would keep the club updated on the progress of the works.
The club has been left with no other decision but to also shorten their season as after the 50th anniversary of the Bendigo International Madison, scheduled to be held at the facility in March 2023, the track surface will then be upgraded.
Also on the calendar later this year in the annual Bendigo Open Christmas Carnival scheduled for Thursday December 29.
The day before there will also be a track carnival held by fellow regional clubs Shepparton on the 28th and Castlemaine on the 30th.
