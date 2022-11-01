Reid rules Swiss streets; Athletes on show at All-Schools titles

ECHUCA athlete Archie Reid has marked his first international victory in Switzerland.
The 21-year-old capped his latest campaign in Europe by racing the half-marathon in Lucerne.
More than 3820 athletes lined up for the 21.1km event which was part of the Swiss city Marathon.
Reid reigned supreme on a hilly course in 1 hour 6.15 minutes.
"It was not a super quick time, but it was a hilly course," he said of racing in Lucerne for the first time.
The hit-out in Switzerland was a week after he raced the half-marathon at Valencia in Spain.
Reid fought through the pain of a stitch, stomach cramps, to be fourth in the under-23 category of the Valencia race in 1:06.46.
"The stitch slowed me a lot, but I was pleased to have run just over 66 minutes.
"A decent time, but also disappointing because of the stitch, which I have rarely had in a race," said the keen athlete who is coached by the Echuca-based Brady Threlfall, a long-time runner with Bendigo Harriers who also starred for Bendigo Bats in this year's cross-country action.
It was after the Valencia contest that Reid decided to stay for another race in Europe and make his way to Lucerne.
A major goal for the talented runner who is a member of South Bendigo Athletics Club and also races for Bendigo Bats in Athletics Victoria's cross-country series will be the Zatopek 10 in mid-December.
Reid aims to be taking on many of the country's best in the 10,000m on December 15 at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
In January he clocked a time of 30:08.42 to be 13th in a field of 23 which contested one of Australia's most prestigious 10,000m classics.
TALENTED athletes from across the Bendigo region were in top form at the weekend's start to the All-Schools track and field championships at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
Highlights included podium finishes for the Tickell siblings, Chelsea and Logan, in the 1500m as they raced for the Flora Hill-based Bendigo South East Secondary College Dragons.
It was silver for Chelsea in the under-14 1500m in 4:55.84 as Logan clocked 4:09.20 to claim bronze in the under-17 final.
Gold was struck by Kate Wilson from Girton Grammar as she cleared 1.50m in the under-14 high jump and fourth place in the 3000m walk in 17:59.
Maryborough Education Centre's Jake Gavriladis reached 46.56m to earn silver in the under-17 discus.
A young gun with Bendigo Harriers, Gavriliadis put the shot to 14.09m to claim bronze and leapt 12.14m at triple jump to be 10th.
Weeroona College's Jasper Seymour and Kai Norton were in top form in their respective throwing events in the under-14 class.
Seymour's best of 37.26m at discus earned silver and it was the same colour of medal for Norton after a mark of 14.51m at shot put.
Avery McDermid from Bendigo South East ran the 1500m in 4:07.63 to claim silver in the under-15 final.
It was bronze for Amber Fox from Eaglehawk Secondary College as she hurled the discus 31.91m in the under-16 final.
A mark of 9.97m earned Fox fourth placing at shot put.
The under-18s 1500m featured national 6km cross-country champion Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Senior Secondary College.
A rising star with Harriers, Boyd ran 4:06.93 to be fourth as Angus Macafee, a member of Bendigo University Athletics Club and student at The Geelong College was fifth in 4:10.88.
The BSSC Lions were represented by Max Rowe in the under-17 1500m where he ran 4:27.93.
BSE Dragons also had Cooper Richardson claim eighth place in the under-14 100m and 400m in times of 12.21 and 58.11.
Ebony Woodward from BSE ran the under-15 1500m in 5:53.
Marist College Bendigo's Tully Lang ran the 1500m in 5:25.64 to be 10th in the under-17 final, and Charlise McQueen was fifth in the under-14 3000m walk in 18.06.
At discus, Eliza Evans from Catherine McAuley College reached a mark of 20.77 to be seventh in the under-14 final.
Jack Nuttall from Castlemaine Secondary College ran the 100m in 11.36 to be sixth in the under-17 class.
Girton Grammar's Eliza Coutts cleared 1.50m at high jump to be fifth in the under-17s, and Abbey Reid ran the 1500m in 5:08 to be eighth in the under-15 final.
