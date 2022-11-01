RETIRING trainer George Osborne is anticipating a modest Kyneton Cup day as he prepares for his racing swansong.
While his last official meeting as a trainer won't be on home turf following Racing Victoria's decision to transfer the Kyneton and Hanging Rock Racing Club's flagship event to Bendigo due to the damage caused by heavy rainfall and floods, Osborne plans on being heavily represented.
Synonymous with success on Kyneton Cup day since making central Victoria his home 14 years ago, Osborne will saddle up 10 runners across the nine-race program.
His decision to walk away from racing has been hastened by the recent flooding and subsequent loss of training facilities at the Kyneton racecourse.
It brings to an end a more than 30-year training career, comprising plenty of highs, a few lows, but certainly no regrets.
"The thought of retirement has always been embedded in my mind for some stage, but to do it so quickly probably wasn't the plan," he said.
"I don't think there is much sustainability in taking big teams of horses to Ballarat or Bendigo daily to train.
"And then to send them all out for a few months while we get the track back up and running again is just as silly. It's going to be a six-month haul.
"And I'm not flushed with great track work riders at the moment, so it's a bit difficult to get the job done. So the decision was pretty easy."
While it's not the ending he would have scripted, Osborne will bow out with his head held high, a lifetime of memories and fully comfortable in his decision.
Reflecting on his time at Kyneton, he saw plenty of irony in quickly ending up with such a large team of horses in the months following his move to central Victoria, when it was never the intended plan.
"We did come with the mindset of having a six or eight-horse team and semi-retiring, but within six months I had about 40 in work," he said.
"But I've got good memories and I have trained a lot of winners. I'll reflect on them in time and I'll be fine.
"Coming to Kyneton was probably the best financial move. I had a big team in Queensland for a number of years and that was good, but I became a bit stagnant there. I just needed a change of scenery.
"We knew Kyneton from bringing some horses to spring carnivals over the years - it's a nice area.
"In all seriousness, the first couple of years down here were really good. I was playing golf twice a week, enjoying things and still being able to train.
"The team kept building up pretty quickly, so the golf got put on the backburner from there."
Osborne is fiercely proud of what has been achieved from Kyneton.
"Actually, I'm very proud of the whole 30 years of training and running a business. You look back now and it seems like five minutes," he said.
"Some days were so long that they were ridiculous.
"The whole journey has been fantastic, back from the starting days when I had to do everything myself and had to ride work and couldn't, but had to.
"And then venturing up to Queensland and kicking off pretty successfully there and winning all the major races up the eastern coast of Queensland.
"It's been 14 years now in Victoria, going on 15."
The foundations for success were laid early in stints pre-training thoroughbreds for Grahame Begg and six years under Clarry Conners.
His biggest Victorian wins have included the 2014 Bendigo Guineas with Written Up, the Country Cup on Oaks Day at Flemington with Awesome Warrior, and a trio of city races with the ill-fated sprinter Miss Vista.
A prodigiously-talented mare, Miss Vista won four of 10 starts, including by 5.5 lengths on debut at Ballarat in 2016, before going back-to-back at Flemington a month later on Anzac Day.
She sadly died in February 2018 with lamanitis in her feet.
"I feel we built a bit of a niche down here where we travelled where we had to to win races, which we did," he said.
"My whole prophecy of horse racing was we always went to second-tier and third-tier yearling sales over the course of the years and never spent much money on them.
"But every now and then one would fall through the system and really keep us going."
While Osborne has notched up Kyneton Cup doubles in the past and a treble in 2019, which nearly turned into a haul of four, he suspects Wednesday will be a much quieter affair due to the fallout from the recent heavy rain and floods.
"People forget we are training out of a sandroll and a swimming pool. We haven't had a training track for three weeks," he said.
"If I run a place (on Wednesday), I'll be very happy.
"The weather will have a big bearing on which horses turn up. If the track gets any heavier, half of them won't turn up.
"I won't destroy them just because it's my last day. I don't like running horses on heavy tracks when they are returning for runs and from spells.
"I'm hopeful it won't be any heavier than an eight and if we don't get much more rain, things will improve a bit."
Osborne said the best of his chances, purely based on being the only two with a recent start under their belt, would be Kerioth and Irascible Miss, who both ran at last week's Bendigo Cup meeting.
A potential sharp improver, Hallowed Ground, his runner in the $50,000 benchmark 80 sprint, will be 12 days between runs.
"I have turned up to the races with 10 horses many, many times, so I'm used to busy days," Osborne said.
"But going forward, I am comfortable with my decision. I think it's the right time, the writing is on the wall and I've done my job.
"Having the meeting at Kyneton would have been a great way to finish on a good note. The horses race really well there.
"It is what it is, and that's okay.
"There are a lot of owners who have supported me and a few of them will be there - from interstate as well."
