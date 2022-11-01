NOT many days go by when trainer Neil Dyer does not reflect on his stirring Kyneton Cup victory 20 years ago with Mrs Bently.
Mind you, he does not have to go far for a reminder.
The multiple country cups winner is still running around in a paddock on Dyer's property, about seven kilometres outside of town, having survived a major health scare about three years ago.
The now 28-year-old Mrs Bently not only holds a special place in Dyer's heart, but also a unique spot in Kyneton racing history.
The more-than-handy race mare is still the only locally-trained horse to have won the Kyneton Cup, which was first run in the early 1870s.
As is more often the case than not with Cup wins, her 2002 triumph at Kyneton came with the usual sprinklings of emotion and drama.
Mrs Bently was actually first past the post in the Kyneton Cup two years earlier, but lost the race weeks later after she was disqualified for testing positive to hydrocortisone.
Dyer, who can vividly recall the celebrations 20 years on and the deflation that came afterwards, has always owned the mistake.
"We were all very emotional and just rapt to get that win under our belts. We celebrated that for three weeks," he said
"Then we got the positive swab notification from the stewards, so that buggered that.
"I was very forthcoming, I told them what I gave her, which was hydrocortisone.
"I thought it was water-based and okay, but I found out the hard way it wasn't."
Determined to make amends, Dyer returned for a second tilt at the Cup with Mrs Bently in 2001, before finally hitting the jackpot in 2002.
"Dot Com (trained by Ray Cleaver and ridden by Greg Childs) won it in 2001 and it was a hard track. It just led and kept going and everything else stayed where it was in the field; nothing made any ground," he said.
"It was rock hard and she (Mrs Bently) ran seventh.
"The next year as an eight-year-old we struck another fair track with a bit of give in it. She took up a nice possie behind the leaders and sprinted away.
"That was her forte."
While a local Cup win has proved frustratingly elusive for Kyneton trainers over the decades, Dyer can count himself unlucky not to have won more than one.
His hopes in 1999 were dashed when Filligan, ridden by Steven Vella, was severely hampered by Bellendella Dream, who fell 50 metres after the start, but reversed his way through the field, near colliding head-on with several horses down the back straight.
Filligan was among the most impacted before flashing home to finish second within a couple of lengths of the winner Taberann.
Dyer again had to settle for second place in 2010 behind Red Buttons with Hawks Bay.
The gelding went on to provide him with a pair of his greatest other accomplishments, back-to-back Darwin Cup wins in 2011 and 2012.
Mrs Bently and Hawks Bay, who also finished second in the Crystal Mile at Moonee Valley in 2011, have undoubtedly been the cream of the crop in Dyer's 40-year training career.
"Hawks Bay won twice as much money as Mrs Bently, but in a different era, 12 years apart," he said.
"If you asked me to split them as the best I've had under my care, I couldn't.
"Mrs Bently had a great record at Moonee Valley. She had about 30 starts there and two-thirds of them were places or wins.
"She loved The Valley. She ran second a couple of times at Flemington and third in the Country Cup at Caulfield.
"She was a good city horse. I thought they were just going to keep coming along those types of horses, but it doesn't happen."
Mrs Bently raced just twice more after her Cup win for a fourth at Traralgon a month later and a seventh at Moonee Valley before being retired.
She raced 85 times for 13 wins, 17 seconds and 13 thirds to finish her career in 2003 with nearly $400,000 in prizemoney.
It's gone very quickly, I can tell you that. It's unbelievable really. To think that was 20 years ago, time has flown.- Trainer Neil Dyer
"We got her in foal to Testa Rossa and then she raced in foal for a couple of starts before Damien Oliver rode her in her last start at Moonee Valley and said it might be time to retire her," Dyer explained.
"She was feeling her front fetlocks, so we retired her.
"She had a filly foal to Testa Rossa, which was mad. All the fillies out of her were a little cranky and none of them won.
"But all the boys out of her won. Bel Sir was a city winner, Pot Black, Bel Shandy, most of them won and some won plenty of races.
"She had nine foals in total and at 20 years of age, Latest Bentley was the last one and he's still racing."
Bigger than any battle Mrs Bently waged on the racecourse, which included victories in other Cups at Mildura and Hanging Rock, was the health scare that nearly claimed her life.
"Two or three years ago she got a bit crook and I thought that might have been the end," Dyer admitted.
"She'd been eating too much capeweed and she got a toxic poisoning from it. But we got her on the antibiotics and she hasn't looked back since.
"She's 28, rising 29, and still has a fair spring in her step.
"It's a real buzz to get up and see her every morning. She's helped me get into a property like this 100 acres that I am on, her and Hawks Bay.
"Without the pair of them I wouldn't have been able to do it."
While he won't have a starter in this year's race or at all on Cup day, Dyer, who has been based at Woodend and Bolinda at various points of his training journey, is already dreaming of a fourth Darwin Cup victory with Kaonic.
The eight-year-old gelding finished runner-up in his second attempt at the Top End feature in August, after being placed fourth the previous year.
Ahead of that, Dyer will target the Devonport Cup (1800m) in January.
With Wednesday's Cup meeting transferred to Bendigo due to the weather, Dyer's mind will likely drift back to 2002 as the horses are leaving the gates for this year's feature at 4pm.
"It's gone very quickly, I can tell you that. It's unbelievable really," he said.
"To think that was 20 years ago, time has flown."
READ MORE: Tassie plan for Kyneton-trained Kaonic
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.