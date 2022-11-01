Bendigo Advertiser
Floods

Waterway authorities team up to save fish, crayfish after Victorian floods

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:48am, first published 6:00am
As the recent floods continue to negatively affect north central waterways, local authorities have come to the rescue of fish and other aquatic species struggling to survive.

