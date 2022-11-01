As the recent floods continue to negatively affect north central waterways, local authorities have come to the rescue of fish and other aquatic species struggling to survive.
The North Central Catchment Management Authority (NCCMA) has teamed up with the Victorian Fisheries Authority, the Arthur Rylah Institute, Ecology Australia and contractors Austral to help out the creatures left struggling.
The NCCMA team said nutrients and rotting vegetation have washed off from paddocks and dry floodplains into rivers resulting in low dissolved oxygen levels which make it hard for fish and Murray crayfish to survive.
"So far, about 500 Murray cod, golden perch, silver perch, and trout cod have been rescued from Gunbower and Pyramid creeks," a spokesperson said.
"Where possible, they have been taken to a fishery and will return to the Gunbower system when oxygen levels improve.
"Others have been rehoused in healthier waterways in our catchment, such as the Campaspe River."
The experts expect the low oxygen levels to continue for a while, particularly with warmer weather and as floods continue to affect the region.
Members of the public can report fish deaths to the EPA pollution hotline on 1300 372 842.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
