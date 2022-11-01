Bendigo Advertiser
Voters only have one week left to ensure they can vote in state election

By David Chapman
Updated November 1 2022 - 6:47am, first published 1:30am
Voting.

Voters have only one more week to enrol or update their details to be eligible to vote in the Victorian election on Saturday, November 26.

