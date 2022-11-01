Voters have only one more week to enrol or update their details to be eligible to vote in the Victorian election on Saturday, November 26.
Victorian Governor Linda Dessau AC issued the writs today for the Victorian state election, ending the 59th Parliament and formally triggering the election process.
The electoral rolls will officially close at 8pm on Tuesday, November 8. Anyone not on the roll by then will be ineligible to cast a vote for this month's election.
The number of people on the electoral roll has increased by about 235,500 people since the last state election in 2018, so nearly 4.4 million Victorians will be casting their vote on or before election day.
"Every vote matters," Electoral Commissioner Warwick Gately said.
"Voters should be aware of the voting options available and make a plan if they are unable to vote on Saturday, November 26.''
An increased number of early voting centres will be open from Monday, November 14 to Friday, November 25 all around Victoria, and at a number of interstate locations," Mr Gately said.
"You can also apply for a postal vote if you can't make it to a voting centre or you would just prefer to vote by post.
"Telephone-assisted voting will also be available to voters who are blind, have low vision or those who have a physical disability and require assistance to vote from November 14 through to 6 pm on election day."
Voters in areas impacted by floods since Thursday, October 13 who are unable to access a voting centre from Saturday, November 19 to Saturday, November 26 will also be able to both register and vote using telephone assisted voting.
Voters are also reminded that there is no cut-off age for voting in Victoria.
"Voting is a privilege that all eligible Victorians have, but also a responsibility," Mr Gately said.
"If you're on the roll, you're expected to vote."
The writs will be returned by the Victorian Electoral Commission (VEC) - the independent and impartial umpire responsible for delivering the State election - after all results are declared, with the names of successful candidates published.
To enrol or update your details, head to the VEC website at vec.vic.gov.au.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.