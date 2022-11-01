Tayla Flint in action for WNBL 2022/23

Bendigo basketball referee Tayla Flint is among the panel of officials that will be in action throughout the upcoming 2022/23 WNBL season.
Flint is among the 37-strong squad that will travel the country throughout the 84-game season which also marks the WNBL's 43rd anniversary.
Throughout the entire season the league's referees will wear jerseys with Indigenous art by designed by artist Tamara May Murray,
Related:
Tamara used inspiration from her family's connections, Barkindji and Maraura tribe on her mother's side and Yorta Yorta and Dhudaroah tribes on her father's side.
"Culture is everything to me, it's a way of life, it's my identity, it's who I represent - my people, my family. Culture is our way of healing, telling stories, keeping spirits and traditions alive," she said to the WNBL.
"It's our connection to the land."
"I want my art to help break down barriers between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians. I hope I can help educate and contribute to a more peaceful world where our children can all walk as one, hand in hand, no matter their skin colour or cultural identity."
The artwork has been described as depicting "the essence of basketball and the unity of the game that brings us all together".
The design features a semi-circle at the top of the artwork which represents a team facing out onto a basketball court - the multiple layers within the semi-circle signify the various players that make up the team.
Within the centre is a circle that represents a basketball court and a place where people can come together as equals to compete and play the game as one.
Other elements include yellow lines that spread from the centre to show that it's a team sport and a gateway at the bottom to show that there are many opportunities and pathways that basketball unlocks.
In addition, the WNBL will highlight the importance of Indigenous culture during round 14.
With only a few days before the season gets underway for the Bendigo Spirit, return veteran Kelsey Griffin has been announced as team captain.
Griffin previously spent six seasons with the Spirit from 2012-13 to 2017-18 and was instrumental during a period when the club became a WNBL force.
The Spirit won consecutive WNBL titles in Griffin's first two seasons at the club - she won the grand final MVP both years - and finished runner-up in her third season.
Griffin and the team begin their 2022/23 campaign on Friday night on the road against Canberra.
After the match in the ACT, the squad will be heading straight to Bendigo for their first home game of the season on Sunday November 6 against the Perth Lynx.
The new-look team is under the guidance of first-year Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama and features last season's MVP Anneli Maley, Cassidy McLean, Kelly Wilson, local star Piper Dunlop and Abbey Wehrung.
If you're reading this it's because you're a loyal subscriber to the Bendigo Advertiser. If you want to get more out of your subscription join the discussion on the Bendigo Advertiser's subscriber group on Facebook today.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.