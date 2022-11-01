LIAM Howley is not a trainer who shies away from a challenge.
That is why he is relishing the opportunity to step his emerging stayer Station One up in grade in Wednesday's $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2200m) at Bendigo.
The four-year-old gelding is the lone Kyneton-trained horse in the small and relatively even seven-horse field.
History is against Howley and Station One, a last-start winner on the Ballarat Synthetic.
Only one locally-prepared runner has won the Kyneton Cup since it was first run in the early 1870s.
That was the Neil Dyer-trained Mrs Bently, who won the race in 2002, two years after she won it for the first time, but was stripped of the win following a positive swab for hydrocortisone.
"It's an interesting little stat," said Howley of the unique circumstance, one he hopes to alter with Station One.
The dual Group 1-winning trainer has always had a high opinion of the Toronado gelding, whose bookend wins at Cranbourne in October last year and Ballarat Synthetic last Thursday represent the sole two victories of his 10-race career to date.
Howley is proud to be flying the flag for Kyneton in the race.
"I felt we probably should have a runner," he said.
"I think he's a horse I've always quite liked as a natural staying type, but has just needed a bit of time to develop.
"I had the race pegged from a long way out, but just with wet tracks and meetings getting transferred, his program hasn't been as straightforward as what I would have liked.
"I thought when it went to 2200m, it suited quite nicely, so we'll have a crack at it."
While the Kyneton Cup has always been on the radar, getting there has proved problematic at times due to Victoria's big wet.
Howley was quick to write off Station One's poor first-up effort on the Pakenham Synthetic early last month, but was given all the assurance he needed to target the Cup following his dominant three-length win last week.
"Last Thursday, I sort of had to pull the trigger really, just to get a run into him. So I thought I'd use it as a lead-up and if he runs to how I think he will, then we don't have to do anything with him and we can just take him straight in," Howley said.
"I was really impressed.
"Professionally, he has always been really immature mentally with his mounting yard manners. He can really carry on.
"But we've given him a good break and this prep he's mentally grown up. The way he paraded the other day, I thought it would take a really good one to beat him.
"He settled nicely in the run and won well, so I think he's earned his chance at something a little bit better."
Howley is confident Station One will be well suited by the small field.
"Seven runners in it, those races can get a little tactical, but he takes tactics out of play," he said.
"He will roll forward into his natural pattern and he will certainly hold his own.
"He meets those higher-rated horses very poorly at the weights, but in the smaller field and the way his pattern works, and he's run well at Bendigo before. There are enough positives for me.
"We are probably the biggest team in town, we should have a runner and he fits the bill."
The one change from last week's convincing win comes in the saddle, where Craig Newitt replaces Jason Maskiell.
The 37-year-old Newitt will be riding Station One for the first time and will be chasing back-to-back wins in the Kyneton Cup following last year's victory aboard the Shea Eden-trained Indiana Lilly.
"Craig hasn't ridden him, but he's ridden a lot for me. I think his style will really suit him. He rides these staying horses really well," Howley said.
"He (Station One) doesn't need a lot of riding as such and doesn't need an overly aggressive rider, but good hands and heels and a good judge of pace in front.
"That's probably all he needs.
"Jason rode him 11 out of 10 last Thursday, the way he was able to just let him get into his rhythm and keep him there.
"He quickened nicely off it, so hopefully we can repeat the dose."
Station One will be one of two runners on the day for Howley following the scratching of Master Bartholdi due to a poor barrier draw.
He will saddle up Almighty Will in the benchmark 70 over 1400m, with the six-year-old gelding also coming off a nice win at Cranbourne on October 21.
"He is, in my eyes, in career-best form and on the up.
"Hopefully the track stays on the improving side, he doesn't want it too wet. But he handles it.
"That 70 grade is probably where his level is, so hopefully he can get the right run in behind them and be smoking up to them when it matters."
With two nice chances on Kyneton Cup day and his stable still on a high following a Group 2 placing in The Vase at Moonee Valley with Virtuous Circle, Howley is hoping to capitalise on the momentum.
"(The horses) are running well and we are trying to pick the right races for them, but I have always had the model that we are not going to shy away from stepping them up," he said.
"And that's the thing with Station One. I wasn't afraid to throw him in the deep end early doors.
"He ran three times in 15 days to kick off his career; won well first up and then I ran him in a Listed race at Flemington on (Melbourne) Cup day and then he backed up a week later in a 2000m race at Cranbourne.
"I'm not afraid to take them on and when they are on the up, you have to give them their chance.
"It's good for the owners and I hope they are rewarded."
$2.80: Rousseau
$2.90: Designs
$4.80 Silent Command
$7.50 Station One
$9: Dark Dream
$13: High Ferocity
$61: Eaton
Odd: TAB fixed
