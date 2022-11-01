Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo registers record rainfall for October

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated November 1 2022 - 5:33am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Noni Hyett

Last month was Bendigo's wettest October on record, with more than six times the month's mean rainfall saturating the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.