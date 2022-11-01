Last month was Bendigo's wettest October on record, with more than six times the month's mean rainfall saturating the region.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, Bendigo recorded 239.6 millimetres of rain last month, smashing the 1975 record of 207 millimeters.
The wettest day was October 14, with 51.4 millimetres. Five days of the month received more than 20 millimetres.
According to meteorology.com.au, a third of the region's total rainfall of 786.2 millimetres for 2022 fell last month.
The mean number of days of rain is 6.2, however 17 days had more than one millimetre of rain.
Those hoping for a reprieve from the wet weather may have to wait a little bit longer, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting more widespread rain for the start of November.
"Cold air will sweep over the south-east of Australia bringing cold temperatures, widespread showers, and Alpine snow until mid-week, all of which are unseasonal for November," a statement from the bureau said.
The mean rainfall for November in Bendigo is 45.9 millimetres.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.