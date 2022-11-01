Optometrists are concerned for the 48,081 Bendigo women who are potentially not looking after their eye health, resulting in potentially more sinister health diagnosis'.
This comes after new research commissioned by Specsavers Australia revealed 91 per cent of local women admit to having experienced eye problems but nearly a quarter (23 per cent) said they didn't see an optometrist or a healthcare professional.
In Greater Bendigo, 20 per cent of women over the age of 18 can't recall the last time they had their eyes checked or have never had their eyes checked, leaving them unknowingly vulnerable to conditions like glaucoma, macular degeneration and cataracts.
Bendigo Marketplace Specsavers optometrist Steve Thomson says women need to start putting themselves first, and this includes regular eye tests.
"Getting your eyes tested regularly extremely important because many eye conditions are characterised by a lack of symptoms," he said.
"Simply waiting for the problem to go away can be detrimental to your eyes and overall health."
Additional data sourced from Specsavers stores reveals more than three quarters of female patients take longer than two months to get their eyes tested after receiving a reminder.
It says those with private health insurance (41 per cent) were more likely to book an appointment to see an optometrist or health professional within one to six days of the issue arising, compared to those without insurance (33 per cent).
"The research has found a possible problematic misconception that you need to have private health insurance to book in an eye test - which is just not true," Mr Thomson said
"We're lucky here in Australia in that eye tests are bulk billed for everyone with a valid Medicare card.
"Even if you are focused on healthy living and have a good diet and exercise regularly, this doesn't necessarily prevent you from irreversible eye conditions.
"You can't put a price on your health, so we encourage all women to ensure they err on the side of better being safe than sorry when it comes to scheduling appointments for ongoing health irritations.
"I know it can be difficult, especially if you have a family or work commitments, but without our sight, we wouldn't be able to do the things we do for the people who need us."
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
