BENDIGO schools have a long wait to see if a 40,000 kilometre round trip to find desperately-needed teachers has been a success.
Catholic Education Sandhurst (CES) leaders have returned home after scouring Ireland for teachers amid an intensifying skills shortage.
Many central Victorian principals rely heavily on casual relief and emergency teachers and the network of schools hopes Irish people's innate sense of adventure might ease pressure, CES executive director Paul Desmond said.
"We went hoping to meet as many prospective teachers as we possibly could ... we met quite a few dozen who could fit that bill over the next three to four years," he said.
But it remains too early to tell how successful the trip has been.
Many Irish teachers that the delegation of Bendigo and Ballarat region school leaders approached said they wanted to see out that country's school year.
Ireland's school year ends halfway through 2023.
"We would think it to be grossly unfair to fly into Ireland, gather as many people up as we could and take them away from their classes and students halfway through their year," Mr Desmond said.
"We know we can get through until June [2023]."
Mr Desmond hopes to have multiple crops of Irish teachers through to 2024, a year when higher numbers of Australian teachers will graduate from tertiary courses.
The early signs are encouraging.
Mr Desmond knows of 35 expressions of interest landing in the school network's email inboxes.
"They are still coming in. Three fell into our inboxes yesterday morning," he said.
"They may not all come but they are asking questions about 2023 and 2024."
A number of those who have expressed an interest are capable of teaching in secondary schools and have in-demand skills for maths, science or English, Mr Desmond said.
All the Irish teachers who have responded so far would be able to teach in primary schools.
Mr Desmond said the country was known for its high teaching standards and similarities with Australian curriculums
He said Ireland was fertile ground for teachers, thanks to cultural links to central Victoria dating back to the 1850s Gold Rush and the region's modern day lifestyle.
"Irish people want to travel and have that overseas experience, particularly as they come out of COVID," Mr Desmond said.
"People we met wanted to know how they could become more familiar with our curriculum."
They also want to escape housing shortages across much of Ireland.
"We went over knowing about the Irish housing shortages and while we did not market it, we did give assurances they would have a home here waiting for them," Mr Desmond said.
"Principals at the 43 schools here that have signed up [to try to entice Irish teachers] have been told already that by June next year they need to make sure they have a house a young teacher can rent."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.