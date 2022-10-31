BENDIGO-trained dual Group 2 winner Just Folk is ready to hit top form on the biggest day on the Australian racing calendar.
The six-year-old gelding will target his seventh career victory in the Listed Furphy Plate (1800m) at Flemington on Tuesday in the race directly before the main event, the $8 million Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m).
The star of young trainer Josh Julius' stable is making his first appearance on Cup day, but not his first during a Melbourne Cup Carnival.
Just Folk finished sixth of 14 runners, beaten by only a length, in last year's Group 1 Cantala (1600m) on Victoria Derby Day.
He will be one of two Bendigo-trained runners in action at Flemington, with Shane Fliedner saddling up Hi Stranger in the Listed MSS Security Sprint (1200m).
Just Folk and Hi Stranger came close to quinellaing the Listed Seymour Cup (1600m) in early October, finishing second and third respectively behind the Will Clarken-trained Nonname Lane.
Noname Lane will again be a rival on Tuesday for Just Folk, who went on to finish second behind Cascadian in the Group 3 Craven Plate (1800m) at Randwick on October 15 in the perfect lead-up to Cup day.
"It was a cracker of a run and even though he didn't win, it was arguably a career peak for him," Julius said.
"He's gone up (to Sydney) and run against a good horse in Cascadian and run a good race. Cascadian is in a purple patch of form and is obviously a superstar in his own right. To be a length and a half away from him was a credit to our fellow.
"If he's in the same order, which I think he is, he should be more than competitive."
Julius said it was a real buzz having a runner on Melbourne Cup Day, and in particular, in the event before the race that stops a nation.
"I've been there a few times as a strapper over the years, but he's the first horse we'll saddle up on Cup day," he said.
"Being the race prior, there's going to be plenty of hype and plenty of activity before the Melbourne Cup.
"It will be great to be a part of it. It's the biggest day of the year as we are all well and truly aware, so it's exciting being down there and amongst it."
Just Folk will be ridden by star Sydney jockey Hugh Bowman, who rode him for the first time in his last start at Randwick.
While he is expected to start favourite at $5 in the early TAB fixed odds market, last year's Group 2 Crystal Mile winner will have 'a few little things' working against him, according to an excited Julius.
"He's drawn wide (15) and as in the Seymour Cup, he's got to give a lot of weight to a lot of horses. The majority of them, if not all of them," he said.
"We'll wait and see I suppose. Either way, it's a big thrill to be down there and a part of it."
Just Folk has not started as the favourite in a race since his fourth-place finish in the 2020 Ballan Cup (1512m) in what was only his sixth career start.
The son of Magnus and Fast Ruby has amassed six wins and six placings from 25 career starts for earnings of $705,413.
The second of his two Group 2 victories came in the $196,000 Ajax Stakes at Rosehill in March this year.
Julius is embracing a 'wait and see' approach with Just Folk beyond Cup day.
"The Cranbourne Cup back to 1600m is an option, albeit 12 days before getting back to the mile doesn't suit," he said.
"The week after that there's a $1 million race at Kembla Grange called The Gong, which is probably on our radar.
"We know he likes that New South Wales way of racing, but realistically, the paddock is an option after Tuesday as well."
