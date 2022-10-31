Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo trainer Josh Julius chases Cup day thrill with Just Folk

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:10am, first published 5:30am
The Josh Julius-trained Just Folk returns to Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day for the first time since running in the Aurie's Star Handicap in August. Picture by Racing Photos

BENDIGO-trained dual Group 2 winner Just Folk is ready to hit top form on the biggest day on the Australian racing calendar.

