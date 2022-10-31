Victorian schoolchildren have again achieved some of the highest NAPLAN results in the country with student performance largely unruffled by COVID, but there remains significant room for improvement.
Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority CEO David de Carvalho said the national results, for the second year, have "defied predictions of drastic falls in performance" as a result of the pandemic.
He also raised concerns around the falling participation rates, greater this year than the long-term rate, which can "impact results analysis and the ability to get a clear picture of literacy and numeracy achievement".
The 2022 NAPLAN results were mostly stable at a national level in comparison to 2021 apart from a decrease in numeracy in year five and spelling in year nine.
"It is certainly concerning that we have so many students who are not demonstrating the capacity to read at this basic level only a few years before they leave school," Mr de Carvalho said.
There is also room for improvement in making sure students of all backgrounds get the best education - particularly First Nations children.
For Indigenous students across the country there has been a significant improvement, particularly in year nine writing, but close to one in two students, 44.2 per cent, still did not meet the NMS.
More than 25 per cent of Indigenous students in year nine reading, year five and seven writing and year seven numeracy also did not reach the NMS.
David de Carvalho said, looking at average scores, most long-term trends since 2008 demonstrated steady progress or stability, with the exception of year nine spelling.
He said increases in the early years of NAPLAN in this area are reversing.
Writing results, which had been in decline up to 2018, are turning around and have been showing an upward trend for years five, seven and nine since 2019.
"This suggests that the efforts being made by schools and teachers, in response to those earlier warning signs, are paying off," Mr de Carvalho said.
"Aside from numeracy, the year dive results are pleasing as 2022 was the first year this cohort sat their NAPLAN tests, following the cancellation of NAPLAN in 2020," Mr de Carvalho said.
He said it will be important to track whether the cohort's lower numeracy achievement affects their results in years seven and nine.
"In the year-to-year data from 2021 to 2022, an increase in writing results for year nine Indigenous students and students from a language background other than English are welcome," he said.
"There was also an increase in grammar and punctuation results for Indigenous students in year seven.
"While these results are just for one year, it's hoped this signals the start of longer-term trends."
Education Minister Natalie Hutchins said it was encouraging to see such strong results within the state.
"Victoria is again one of the top performing jurisdictions in NAPLAN this year - I'm so proud our year three students achieved the best reading results ever and ranked first in the country for both reading and numeracy," she said.
"These results are a tribute to the amazing efforts of Victorian students and their teachers, principals, parents and carers.
"To see such positive results is encouraging - it's a clear indicator that our education reforms and investments are giving Victorian students the best start to their education."
Minister Hutchins said this year's results underlined that lifting numeracy results remained a national challenge and that it will be a focus for the government's $258 million Tutor Learning Initiative in 2023, while the Middle Years Literacy and Numeracy program will be refocused to support year 10 students who need to boost their skills in literacy and numeracy.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
