DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Car 2
$550,000 - $585,000
LAND: 358sqm
AGENCY: Priority1 Property
AGENT: Chris Bone 0419 891 715
INSPECT: By appointment
Picture perfect behind a traditional picket fence and cottage-style gardens, this Victorian-style home retains much of the endearing charm of the era.
It's like an old soul with a new heart waiting to greet you.
Inside, you will find a traditional hallway with high ceilings overhead and honey-coloured polished floorboards underfoot. The central lounge has an open fireplace with a gas-log fire insert. An all-new country-style kitchen boasts a 900mm-wide stainless steel range, a Bosch dishwasher and loads of pristine white cabinetry, including an appliance cupboard and multiple pantries. Step through French doors to the rear courtyard and side alfresco with expansive areas of recycled brick paving.
