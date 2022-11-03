Inside, you will find a traditional hallway with high ceilings overhead and honey-coloured polished floorboards underfoot. The central lounge has an open fireplace with a gas-log fire insert. An all-new country-style kitchen boasts a 900mm-wide stainless steel range, a Bosch dishwasher and loads of pristine white cabinetry, including an appliance cupboard and multiple pantries. Step through French doors to the rear courtyard and side alfresco with expansive areas of recycled brick paving.

