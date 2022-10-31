Bendigo photographer Lauren Starr is shining bright in the art world after winning the Bluethumb Art Prize.
The prize is one of Australia's richest with Starr taking home $160,000 after winning the best photography entry worth $10,000 and best overall entry worth $150,000.
Starr said she had no inkling she would win the overall prize with she said was "life-changing".
"They rang on Tuesday to say congratulations on winning the photography category and could I come to Melbourne to accept the award at the gallery," Starr said.
"Of course I was excited to do that but at the end of the presentation they announced the overall winner. When they described the work I was looking around thinking 'there's no way they can be talking about my work'.
"I can't explain how surreal it was. That amount of money is life-changing (but) for me it's given me the confidence in pursuing being an artist. It's firm evidence that I am on the right track.
Starr's work - titled Midas' Daughter II - is inspired by the Greek myth and features Starr's six-year-old daughter painted gold in front of a wall of gold-painted foliage.
"It was many months of incubation and thinking about the idea," Starr said. "I collected and painted a bunch foliage and got my daughter's permission to paint her gold. Somehow I also made a six-year-old look perfect and relaxed.
"I have always loved history and myths and doing Midas' Daughter was something to do that always reminded myself to treasure the family we have.
"I created it a few months ago but when they announced Bluethumb, I felt it was the perfect thing to enter."
Having been a photographer for 10 years, Starr opened her own business two years ago and still works part-time as a literacy teacher at Spring Gully Primary School.
"I rented room at Valentines Antiques and Gallery from Peter and then we went straight into COVID," Starr said. "Then I had time to delve into what I wanted to make
"This year has been incredible now Bendigo is back open to tourists. I can connect with people from Melbourne and Sydney but the locals have also been amazing in wanting to support the arts.
"A massive thanks also goes to Bluethumb, the prize is ground-breaking. A photographer can't enter something like the Archibald, which is painting based, so the fact a photographer can win a major prize like that is hats off to (Bluethumb)."
The Bluethumb award received 8800 entries which shortlisted to 443 finalists across nine categories.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
