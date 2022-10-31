Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo photographer sees work shine to take out Bluethumb Art Prize

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated October 31 2022 - 8:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographer Lauren Starr with the piece that won the Bluethumb Art Prize. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo photographer Lauren Starr is shining bright in the art world after winning the Bluethumb Art Prize.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.