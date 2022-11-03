DETAILS:
Here is an opportunity to secure a double-brick residence from the 1920s where old-world charm blends seamlessly with contemporary flair.
The home has an adaptable floorplan with open-plan kitchen and meals area plus a separate formal lounge room.
Currently two bedrooms, the walk-in dressing room could be converted back to a third bedroom with relative ease.
Original features in the home include decorative ceilings, impressive cornicing and leadlight windows, polished timber flooring and ornamental fireplaces with accompanying mantels.
A light-filled space is the contemporary kitchen with a pantry, stone benchtops and stainless steel European appliances.
The bathroom also showcases a modern touch and incorporates shower, vanity, and large free-standing bath.
Undercover outdoor living is picture perfect and countless hours have been spent creating this private paradise where you can entertain or relax while admiring the beautifully established garden.
A charming home with an impressive renovation and a sought-after location within walking distance from the city centre, train station, schools and parkland.
