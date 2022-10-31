The countdown is on for the 10th and final Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival.
More than 130 acts will perform across the four-day festival which starts on Thursday morning in Hargreaves Mall.
Festival director Colin Thompson said the volunteer crew was excited to present the best program in the festival's history.
"We have great teams of local production crews helping us out and artists doing production for themselves and each other. That's a big part of how we have always done it," he said. "It's never smooth sailing but despite all the challenges that are thrown at us, we are staying positive and excited about presenting the best program we have put together."
"People expect the same vibe at our biggest show as they do with our smaller street-presented stuff.
"Hopefully that shows when we are presenting shows."
Since announcing this year would be the BBRMF's 10th and final year, Mr Thompson said people's reactions had been a mix of surprise and understanding.
"The pundits and people, the socials reaction has generally been mortified, which we appreciate," he said.
"But we also have thankfully had people showing understanding. They appreciate it's a mob of volunteers.
"We have done a good job to last as long as we have, doing what we are doing off our own bat outside work hours and family commitments."
Headlining this year's festival are iconic Australian acts Goanna, Colin Hay and Tex Perkins and Matt Walker.
Also joining the festival is Geoff Achison, Collard Greens and Gravy, This Way North, Geoffrey Williams, and the Shannon Bourne Band.
A host of top notch performers are representing the Bendigo region led by Grim Fawkner, Alanna and Alicia, Bill Barber Trio, The Seduceaphones, Sherri Parry, Luke Watt, Chris DeAraugo and Mariah McCarthy.
Mr Thompson said he would try to glimpse as many musicians as he could over the four days. "There is no one act I want to see above all else. I want to see everyone," he said.
"I just love seeing people all together and smiling as I run venue to venue helping set up or pack down.
"The excitement comes from seeing the enjoyment of the music we present."
Music from this year's BBRMF will start filling the city from Thursday at 11am.
Luke Harrington, who performed at the inaugural BBRMF in 2011, will be the first act to perform at this year's event.
"We put a lot of thought into who would kick it off," Mr Thompson said. "Luke has played almost every festival, he played the first few with his mum when he was younger."
Joining Harrington in Hargreaves Mall through the day on Thursday will Lousie MacGregor, Jarrod Shaw, David Spry and Bill Barber.
Other venues hosting musicians on Thursday include Skip's Skate Shop in Eaglehawk where Decky Music and Jake Fry will play from noon to 2pm.
On Thursday night, Gold Dust Lounge, GPO, Handle Bar and Hargreaves/Piano Bar will also welcome acts.
Live outdoor music will be held at Bull Street from 6pm for the official launch of the festival with Alawishus Jones and the Outright Lies, Rory Phillips, Minnie Marks and LamBros on stage.
Colin Hay will perform at The Capital on Thursday from 8pm.
Friday will see 29 venues host acts from 11am until after midnight as the festival steps into top gear.
During the day free shows will be at Hargreaves Mall, the Chinese Gardens and Skips Skate Shops.
The Dai GUm San precinct will host the Mariah McCarthy Trio, The Rattlers, Grand Baxter, Aaron Pollock and Joel Havea from 5pm.
Across town Bill Barber and Georgia Rodgers will perform rooftop sets at Nimbus from 6pm while the Bendigo Beer Laneway will see the Jesse Morris Band, This Way North and LamBros take to the pop-up stage.
Mr Thompson said with the festival winding up this year, it would make room for someone else to present something new.
"I'm looking forward to seeing who else can get something started," he said.
"I'm looking forward to the next chapter, continuing the blues trams on a monthly basis, hosting shows at the Old Church and supporting other people's endeavours, festivals and events without being the one driving them."
Mr Thompson said he was proud of what he created and achieved through the festival.
"(The crew) reminded ourselves and each other of the support we have received from the council, local media, and local businesses in general (and) all the people who support our fundraisers and festivals have made it special and made it possible," he said.
"We are walking away proud of what we achieved and built together as community."
The BBRMF is on from November 3 to 6.
For the full program, cover charges and ticket prices visit the Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival website.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
