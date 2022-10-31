Bendigo Advertiser
Ever-reliable Hi Stranger tackles Cup day sprint at Flemington

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:11am, first published 3:33am
Hi Stranger and Damien Thornton will look to reignite their winning partnership on Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington. Picture by Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner is counting on Hi Stranger to give his 'usual honest performance' at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.

