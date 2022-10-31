BENDIGO trainer Shane Fliedner is counting on Hi Stranger to give his 'usual honest performance' at Flemington on Melbourne Cup Day.
After his gallant third in the Listed Seymour Cup (1800m) in early October, the versatile six-year-old gelding will drop back to 1200m in the Listed MSS Security Sprint.
The son of Zoffany and Luxury Suite is without a win in 13 starts this calendar year, but has rarely - if ever - run a poor race, the majority of them at either Group, Listed or strong country cup level.
His gutsy effort in the Seymour Cup when third behind Noname Lane and fellow Bendigo galloper Just Folk followed sound efforts in the Group 3 Sandown Stakes (1500m) and Listed Tontonian Stakes (1400m) on a soft seven at Flemington.
The track at Flemington was again rated a soft seven on Monday afternoon.
With a pair of potential country Cup races as his targets beyond Melbourne Cup Day, Fliedner is hoping for another ultra-competitive effort at racing headquarters.
"1200m is a little short for him, but he will be running home," he said.
"In his younger days, 1200m wasn't too bad for him, but it's getting a bit of a stretch for him now.
"A good performance and from there we will head to either the Cranbourne or Kilmore Cup.
"The Cranbourne Cup comes first, but it will be one or the other, or it could be both. You never know."
Hi Stranger is the reigning Kilmore Cup winner, having won the race last November en route to being crowned the Country Racing Victoria Horse of the Year for 2021-22.
Fliedner said his eight-time race winner, from 49 starts, would head to Melbourne in fine shape.
"A bit of rain won't hurt us," he said.
A finish anywhere inside the top eight on Cup day would push Hi Stranger past the $800,000 mark in prizemoney.
He will be ridden by Damien Thornton, who has three wins and six placings from 16 rides aboard the gelding.
Reflecting on last Wednesday's Bendigo Cup meeting, Fliedner said his four starters, with the exception of Air Defence, who got home strongly for fourth in the benchmark 70 over 1300m, had failed to handle the heavy either nine or eight going, in particular his pair of three-year-old first starters.
"One was a bit crook after the race, she swallowed her tongue, but she will be right for another day," he said.
"None of them really handled the heavy going, but the old fellow Air Defence got through it alright. He got going when he straightened up.
"I did consider not going (with the young fillies), but took a punt and it didn't work."
Fliedner will have his fingers crossed on Tuesday for his nephew Harry Coffey, who will ride the Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained Grand Promenade in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup.
It will be the 27-year-old Group 1-winning jockey's second ride in the Cup, now carrying prizemoney of $8 million, after finishing 21st last year on Port Guillaume.
"I'd love Grand Promenade to win for Harry," Fliedner said.
"The race is not as strong as last year and hasn't got all those big guns, so it brings them all in with a good chance.
"You could seriously pick any number of them and you still might not get the winner."
Coffey will bring Cup winning form having won the Bendigo Cup last week aboard another of the Maher and Eustace team's Melbourne Cup hopefuls High Emocean.
The MSS Security Sprint is race 10 on Cup day at 5.15pm.
