Bed 5 | Bath 4 | Car 4
$1,495,000
LAND: 12.95ha
AGENCY: Waller Realty
AGENTS: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 and Mark Keck 0447 217 125
INSPECT: Saturday 12 - 12.30pm
Located in peaceful Longlea, this expansive family home is on a sizeable parcel of land with shedding and two dams.
The family home is a rural retreat with four bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as a study and multiple living zones.
Upon entry, the stairs take you to the lower level with a main suite, study, games room with bar and a living space.
Stairs to the upper level reveal three additional bedrooms, further living space, formal dining, kitchen, bathroom, laundry and a deck.
The kitchen and family living space provide endless opportunities for entertaining, gathering and relaxing.
The covered entertaining deck is the ideal place to sit back and take in the views across the property.
Ample space surrounds the home to add play equipment for the children. Perhaps a basketball ring or a cricket pitch. Install a swimming pool, just in time for summer.
Completing this property are a rainwater storage tank and multiple sheds for various uses. There is a multipurpose farm shed plus two workshops and enclosed and open-bay shedding. Just 14 kilometres from Bendigo with easy access to Junortoun, Axedale and Strathfieldsaye. Visit the vineyards at Heathcote, and take your boat to Lake Eppalock.
