For Beth Benbow, volunteering is in her blood.
The North Bendigo resident has had her four decades of fundraising efforts for Bendigo Health recognised with a Council on the Ageing Victoria Senior Achiever Award.
The award was announced at the state government's 2022 Victorian Senior of the Year Awards last week.
Ms Benbow's mother, Iris Benbow, was the president of the Intensive Care Unit auxiliary until her death in 2017 at the age of 90.
Ms Benbow said her mum's passion for the community inspired her to continue the good work with the auxiliaries, helping raise more than $2 million and provide about 40 nursing and clinical staff scholarships.
When her mum suffered a heart event at the age of 52, she was admitted to the ICU ward. Ms Benbow said her mother found her stay "boring" and decided to do something about it.
"Once she was home she called a public meeting and about 80 people attended it, and that was the start of the intensive care auxiliary," she said.
Carrying on her mother's legacy, Ms Benbow is the president of the combined auxiliaries group, overseeing the efforts to raise money for wards across the hospital.
She said the auxiliaries supply items for patient comfort and care including rugs for bed and puzzle books; whatever they need for a comfortable, and not boring, stay.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Ms Benbow and her team persisted with their efforts, baking individually wrapped treats and sewing laundry bags for staff to safely take their uniforms home.
She's also encouraging anybody keen on helping out to join a Bendigo Health auxiliary.
"Volunteering is part of the way you live in a community," she said. "It's a wonderful way to interact with people, and you get feedback on the hospital, good and bad, which is invaluable.
"I love being able to put a smile on people's faces, it keeps me occupied. I'm not ready to retire from life yet, not for a long time."
