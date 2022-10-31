Dates set for 2023 Bendigo Madison

After a two-year hiatus the Bendigo International Madison is making its return.
To be held next year across the Labour day long weekend from March 10-13 it will feature both men's and women's madison races, several other cycling events in addition to a host of athletics races.
Next year's running of the Madison will also mark the BIM's 50th anniversary after the race was called off in both 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
To kick off the festivities in 2023 will be the traditional Hall of Fame celebrations on Friday before the action gets underway on Saturday.
"Overall we're just really looking forward to having the event back," Bendigo International Madison secretary Rik McCaig said.
"We were determined to have the Madison up and running again as it holds a big place in Bendigo's sporting history and calendar.
McCaig said the success of the Madison was made possible by support from both the wider Bendigo community and local council.
"There's been enormous support from both community patronage and sponsorship," he said.
"The Madison is one of the major events that survives without real government funding so it's a credit to the City of Greater Bendigo, local businesses and the people of Bendigo.
"It's an iconic event for our town."
First held in 1972, the event has been won by some of the country's best cyclists, including gold medal winning Olympians Scott McGrory and Brett Aitken, Chris White and Tim Decker, and Kel O'Brien and Sam Welsford.
Most recently it was won by Josh Duffy and Connor Leahy
One key change to the men's race is a switch back to its traditional distance of 250 laps (100km) up from 200 in recent years.
The women's Madison, which will be held on Sunday before the men's race, was won by Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Alex Martin Wallace.
On the Saturday before the Madison there will be Keirin races that will feature Australian Institute of Sport sprinters - with keen interest already shown from local star Alessia McCaig.
The usual athletics events, which includes men's and women's gift and 400m running races, are also on the cards for Saturday night.
At this stage the only concern is if the redevelopment of the grass area at Tom Flood Sports will be complete by March next year - especially after the recent spate of wet weather that has inundated the region during the past month.
McCaig said the BIM committee had been reassured that it will be complete on time.
Visit http://bendigomadison.com.au/ to subscribe for all of the latest news and updates in the lead-up to March 2023 and to view the full three-day schedule.
