Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Bendigo Heritage Attraction's Elf Academy returns to Central Deborah Gold Mine this December

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Elf Academy returns to the Central Deborah Gold Mine in December. Photo by Darren Howe

For the third year in a row, the Central Deborah Gold Mine will transform into a Christmas wonderland for a week of kids craft activities, games and challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.