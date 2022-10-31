For the third year in a row, the Central Deborah Gold Mine will transform into a Christmas wonderland for a week of kids craft activities, games and challenges.
Run by Bendigo Heritage Attractions (BHA), the popular Elf Academy is back and offering children the chance to become certified Santa helpers with their Certificate IV in Elf Training between December 16 and 23.
BHA chief executive officer James Reade said the annual event had grown significantly since 2020.
"With over 7500 attendees in 2021, this year is set to be even bigger and better," he said.
"Santa has been dropping off his sleigh at the Bendigo Tramways workshop for over 50 years for its annual tune-up.
"We have been working closely with Santa over last few years to develop this world class elf training, right here in Bendigo.
"The Elf Academy has quickly established itself as a must attend family Christmas event. We expect tickets to sell out fast, so we encourage all budding elf recruits to get in early."
At the gold mine, children will be able to get up close with reindeer and other farm animals, prepare reindeer food and craft ornaments to help Santa get ready for his Christmas Eve trip around the world.
There are four sessions a day for two hours each starting at 9am with the last one at 4.30pm.
Tickets are on sale from 10am on Thursday, November 3. They cost $20 for anyone aged two years and above or $80 for a family of up to six people.
Infants under two years old are free and Santa photos will be available for an extra cost.
To book online head to central-deborah.com.
