Howley targets Kyneton Cup win

LIAM Howley will seek to become only the second hometown trainer to win the Kyneton Cup (2200m) when he saddles up Station One in this Wednesday's $125,000 feature race.
The four-year-old gelding - a winner over 2100m last week on the Ballarat Synthetic - is the only locally-trained entrant in the small seven-horse field.
Following recent heavy rain and flooding, the nine-race Kyneton Cup meeting has been transferred to the Bendigo Jockey Club.
Topweight in the Cup is the Ben and J.D. Hayes-trained Dark Dream, who will carry 60kg.
The gelding will be 40 days between starts after finishing fifth in his last run in the Benalla Cup (2046m).
Craig Newitt will ride Station One.
The last locally-trained horse to win the Kyneton Cup was Mrs Bently, for Neil Dyer, in 2022.
1 - Dark Dream (Ben and J.D. Hayes)
2 - Rousseau (Chris Waller)
3 - Designs (Anthony and Sam Freedman)
4 - Silent Command (Niki O'Shea and Ashton Downing)
5 - High Ferocity (Paul Preusker)
6- Station One (Liam Howley);
7 - Eaton (Michael and Luke Cerchi
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.