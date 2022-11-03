DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 3 | Car 2
$1.6 million
LAND: 435sqm
AGENCY: McKean McGregor
AGENT: Bec Allen 0438 528 091
INSPECT: By appointment
Located in the historic Don Street precinct, this attractive double-brick period home is ideally positioned with Bendigo CBD at your doorstep.
Built by carpenter William Emmett in 1874, this attractive home had additional features in the late 1870s by timber merchant Frederick Illingworth. As well as input during the 1880s by mining engineer and investor Theakar Featonby.
The most recent owner has retained all the charm and character of the goldrush era, while undertaking an exceptional and detailed renovation with everything considered including plumbing, electrical wiring and cosmetic detail.
The home is ideal for a professional seeking a high-end, unique property that lends itself to easy-care living and great entertaining options. It would also suit multi-generational living with its flexible floorplan.
Sitting on a corner allotment and set over three levels, there is onsite parking via Barnard and Don streets.
The front cottage-style garden offers privacy and street appeal, with stone paving leading to the decked verandah with wrought-iron fretwork.
High ceilings (about 4.5 metres) provide a sense of grandeur with a luxurious main suite and bedroom positioned at the front of the house.
A study with a built-in desk is perfect for working from home, and steps at the rear lead to a spacious third bedroom with built-in robe and ensuite. Easily change the study into a fourth bedroom.
Lovely living space opens onto a sunny deck with a Vergola roof, offering year-round entertaining options and views across to Sacred Heart Cathedral.
Downstairs, there is a stylish kitchen as well as a sitting room and another living area. A utility zone with storage, bathroom and laundry, lead out to a small courtyard space. A fabulous feature is the cellar which doubles as a private bar.
Extras throughout the home are hydronic heating, cosy Coonara and quality kitchen appliances including Miele semi-integrated dishwasher, oven and five-burner gas cooktop.
Original features include Baltic pine timber flooring, decorative cornice and ceiling roses, hallway arch with corbels, sash windows and cast-iron open fireplaces.
Enjoy inner-city living in this renovated home with nearby shops, schools, transport, parks, theatres and galleries.
