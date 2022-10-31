Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival returns on November 2 for the first time since 2019

Chris Pedler
Chris Pedler
Updated October 31 2022 - 5:41am, first published 3:30am
More than 130 bands and performers will tune their instruments for gigs at this year's final Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival.

