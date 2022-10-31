More than 130 bands and performers will tune their instruments for gigs at this year's final Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival.
Celebrating its 10th festival the four-day event is returning for the first time since 2019.
Organisers worked to bring the festival to fruition in 2020, 2021 and early in 2022 with coronavirus and pandemic restrictions hindering efforts each time.
Read more:
This year's event will also be the last with festival director Colin Thompson announcing in July the Bendigo Blues and Roots Festival would end after this year.
But with thousands of music fans expected to make their way to more than 40 venues throughout Bendigo and the surrounding region, it is clear the BBRMF is back in full force.
Headlining the the festival are iconic Australian acts Goanna, Colin Hay and Tex Perkins and Matt Walker.
Also joining the festival is Geoff Achison, Collard Greens and Gravy, This Way North, Geoffrey Williams, and the Shannon Bourne Band.
A host of top notch performers are representing the Bendigo region led by Grim Fawkner, Alanna and Alicia, Bill Barber Trio, The Seduceaphones, Sherri Parry, Luke Watt, Chris DeAraugo and Mariah McCarthy.
Acts start at 11am on Thursday with Music in the Mall. Luke Harrington will be the first act of the festival with Lousie MacGregor, Jarrod Shaw, David Spry and Bill Barber all taking to the hargreaves Mall stage through the day.
In Eaglehawk, Skip's Skate Shope will host Decky Music and Jake Fry from noon to 2pm.
On Thursday night, Gold Dust Lounge, GPO, Handle Bar and Hargreaves/Piano Bar will also welcome acts.
Live outdoor music will be held at Bull Street from 6pm for the official launch of the festival with Alawishus Jones and the Outright Lies, Rory Phillips, Minnie Marks and LamBros on stage.
Colin Hay will perform at The Capital on Thursday from 8pm.
Friday will see 29 venues host acts from 11am until after midnight as the festival steps into top gear.
During the day free shows will be at Hargreaves Mall, the Chinese Gardens and Skips Skate Shops.
The Dai GUm San precinct will host the Mariah McCarthy Trio, The Rattlers, Grand Baxter, Aaron Pollock and Joel Havea from 5pm.
Across town Bill Barber and Georgia Rodgers will perform rooftop sets at Nimbus from 6pm while the Bendigo Beer Laneway will see the Jesse Morris Band, This Way North and LamBros take to the pop-up stage.
For late night music fan, Toni and The Metro will host acts from 10.45am to 2.30am.
Read more:
Friday will also see the first acts on the Blues Tram with Sherri Parry and David Spry playing at 7pm. The Blues Tram will also run at midday on Satuday with Erica Hawkey and Jarrod Shaw, at 7pm Saturday night with Don Morrison and Charlie Bedford and midday on Sunday with Tasha Zappala and Chris Jagger and Charlie Hart.
As per tradition, Saturday will be the busiest day of the festival with 152 gigs spread across 28 venues.
Headlining the day is the Family Friendly Concert in Rosalind Park with 15 acts playing from 11am to 8pm.
Geoffrey Williams will lead off the performances in Rosalind park along with Tuckshop Ladies, Jesse Morris Band, Kerry Fields, the Shannon Bourne Band, This Way North, LamBros, Lucy Ridge and the Derby Windows, the Pete Cornelius Band, The Barren Spinsters, the Buddy Knox Band, the Bill Barber Trio, Minnie Marks, KarenLee Andrews and That Gold Street Sound joining the day.
Down the block, GPO will host 12 hours music from 11.30am until midnight with Alister Turrill, Luke Watt, Mia Mazzarella and Louise MacGregor among 10 acts on the docket.
Goanna will be supported by David Spry at Ulumbarra from 7.15pm.
Sunday might be the festival's last day but it will show no sign of slowing down with musicians playing from 10am at the Old Church on the Hill until midnight at the All Seaons when the All-Star Jam Session takes place.
Other Sunday highlights will include two stage - in the beer garden and on the balcony - at The Rifle from 11am and the Maldon Blues Club hosting a show at the Maldon Hotel from 2pm.
Headline act Tex Perkins and Matt Walker will play their set at Ulumbarra with support from The Three Kings and Georgia Rodgers from 3pm.
For the full program, cover charges and ticket prices visit the Bendigo Blues and Roots Music Festival website.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.