A range of events aimed at working against gender-based violence are set to take place in the coming months.
Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence Committee has released a calendar for the community to get involved in the 16 Days of Activism from November 25 through to December 10.
In the last financial year there were 2225 reported incidents of Family Violence in the Bendigo area alone, an average of six a day.
The calendar of events provides a range of opportunities for the community to get involved in a range of local initiatives and show their support.
There are a range of face-to-face activities this year including a launch event on November 25 in the Conservatory Gardens, an elder abuse forum, an event with Family Violence assistant commissioner Lauren Callaway, a community walk around Lake Weeroona and more.
Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence committee chair Margaret Singe said the group had been operating since 2008, but believed this year's events and activities were some of the best yet.
"The 16 Days of Activism provides an opportunity for community to come together, hear from specialists in this field and to learn the issues faced by many," Ms Singe said.
"This year we have a lot more face-to-face opportunities and ask community members to get behind them and show their support.
"All events are free of charge so there is no barrier for supporting this cause.
"We want to see our community participating and encourage them to share images of themselves getting involved to the Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence Facebook page.
"It could be an image of you wearing orange, taking one of the orange flowers the Yarn Bombers have created or dropping a pin on the virtual walk page."
You will find the full calendar of events at bendigo.vic.gov.au/Services/Community-and-Care/Gender-Equity and any updates the Greater Bendigo Against Family Violence Facebook page.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
