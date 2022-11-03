DETAILS:
Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 12
$1,185,000 - $1,210,000
LAND: 7.28ha
AGENCY: Bendigo Real Estate
AGENTS: Nekti Tzouroutis 0412 242 321 and Matt Gretgrix 0438 911 688
INSPECT: Saturday 1pm -1.30pm
Families looking for a back-to-nature lifestyle, and even retirees craving space, this property could be your country dream.
This homestead is just a four-minute drive from Marong, and seven minutes from Marist College Bendigo at Maiden Gully.
Partly treed and partly cleared, the land also features a scenic dam with approximately four-megalitres of storage.
The home has cathedral ceilings with timber beams which bring a sense of lofty space to almost every room, of which there are many.
Four big bedrooms, two bathrooms and three living areas offer ample space to spread out and relax.
The country-style kitchen has an island bench for family and friends to gather around. More kitchen features are dishwasher, an appliance cupboard, a built-in wine rack and wide pot drawers.
Washing-up will never be a chore with the view from the kitchen window.
Elevated decking is on both sides of the home. The northern side incorporates a semi above-ground pool and spacious entertainment area with beautiful landscape views.
Excellent infrastructure includes solar panels, two double carports off the house, and a whopping 513 square metres of shedding for machinery, storage and workshopping.
