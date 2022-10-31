Andrew Martin secures T4 finish at The Sands Torquay Pro-Am

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin finished T4 at Sunday's The Sands Torquay Pro-Am.
The PGA Australia Pro-Am Series event held on Victoria's Surf Coast saw a strong contingent of golfers in action after what's been an up and down few weeks due to extreme weather.
Martin had a steady error-free day on The Sands' challenging par-72 layout with zero bogeys.
He opened the front-nine with three consecutive pars before carding his first birdie of the day on the 356m par-four fourth hole.
It was then followed by another four straight pars before carding another birdie on the 453m par-five ninth hole.
Martin made the turn at two-under par and then kicked off the back nine with another two pars.
His next birdie of the day came on the 493m par-five 12th.
There were more pars from holes 13 to 15, before he carded his final birdie on the 422m par-five 16th.
He capped off the day with two pars to finish with a four-under 68 and tied for fourth on the leaderboard.
Fellow Victorian Jack Murdoch won the tournament with a seven-under 65, with a highlight being an eagle on the par-five 16th.
Murdoch secured the tournament one shot ahead of Simon Hawkes.
Martin is now only a few weeks away from getting to business in the Australian summer of golf that includes the Australian Open and Australian PGA Championships, in addition to several other pro-am events including both Neangar Park and Axedale early in 2023.
