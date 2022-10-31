Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Andrew Martin secures T4 finish at The Sands Torquay Pro-Am

AP
By Anthony Pinda
Updated October 31 2022 - 12:08am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Martin finished T4 at The Sands Torquay Pro-Am after a bogey-free four-under par round on Sunday. (File photo)

Bendigo professional golfer Andrew Martin finished T4 at Sunday's The Sands Torquay Pro-Am.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AP

Anthony Pinda

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.