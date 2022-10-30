Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Woodend man dies after losing control on motorbike over weekend

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated October 31 2022 - 6:48am, first published October 30 2022 - 11:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture.

Police are investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in central Victoria over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.