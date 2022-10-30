Police are investigating after a fatal motorcycle crash in central Victoria over the weekend.
It is understood a man riding a motorcycle lost control and crashed into a pole on Tylden-Woodend Road just before 6.30am on Saturday, October 29.
The rider, a 43-year-old Woodend man, died at the scene.
The exact circumstances surrounding the crash are yet to be determined and investigations remain ongoing.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam vision or any other information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.