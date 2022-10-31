The decorations are up and the bowls of lollies are out as Bendigo houses get ready to welcome eager Halloween trick or treaters tonight.
An interactive map prepared by members of the Bendigo Trick or Treat Facebook group shows where to go if you and your family are planning on a spooky walk through the neighbourhood. Check it out here:
Houses include the award-winning Hilson's residence, which claimed this year's CostumeBox 2022 Halloween House prize.
See their house of horror at 155 Killian Street, White Hills.
The MacRaes, last year's winners of the CostumeBox competition, have been decorating their house for 12 years. You can see how they've gone bigger and better this year at 10 Rowe Street, Golden Square.
The household is happy to welcome people into their yard, after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021 meant trick or treating had to be contact free.
"Especially after COVID and with the floods happening at the moment ... there needs to be something to take your mind of it all and that's what I'm looking forward to," Scott MacRae said.
