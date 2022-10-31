Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Check out the best Halloween houses across Bendigo

JM
By Jonathon Magrath
Updated October 31 2022 - 1:15am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Hilson of the Hilson Haunt is welcoming trick or treaters tonight. Picture by Darren Howe

The decorations are up and the bowls of lollies are out as Bendigo houses get ready to welcome eager Halloween trick or treaters tonight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.