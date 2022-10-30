Kyneton Cup transferred to Bendigo

FRESH from running its own cup meeting last week, the Bendigo Jockey Club will host another this Wednesday.
It follows confirmation from Racing Victoria (RV) that this year's Kyneton Cup will be run at Bendigo, owing to the impacts of heavy rainfall and recent flooding.
In a statement released late on Sunday afternoon, RV said the Kyneton track, which borders the recently flooded Campaspe River, is not in a suitable condition to host the meeting, while patron areas are also affected.
"RV made the decision to transfer the meeting prior to acceptances at 9am tomorrow (Monday, October 31), to give trainers time to make a decision about their horses," the statement said.
"The Apiam Bendigo track is currently rated a Heavy 8 with showers forecast from Sunday to Wednesday.
"RV appreciates the assistance of the Bendigo Jockey Club in facilitating the transferred meeting.
"RV's racing operations team is continuing to monitor the impacts of Victoria's wet weather on other upcoming meetings and will make further changes to the calendar if required."
The Kyneton Cup meeting is one of several to have been either abandoned or transferred this spring.
Gunbower, Avoca and Wycheproof have all had their cup meetings called off in recent weeks due to the impacts of rainfall and flooding.
Albeit not related to weather, the BJC hosted this year's Seymour Cup on October 2.
A nine-race program on Wednesday will be highlighted by the $125,000 Kyneton Cup (2200m) and the $50,000 benchmark 84 sprint.
The 37 nominations for the Cup include two Kyneton-trained gallopers headed by the Liam Howley-trained Station One.
Neil Dyer will also attempt to target his hometown cup with Svaneke.
Both horses are last start winners with Station One breaking a nearly 12-month win drought with his victory on the Ballarat Synthetic last Thursday and Svaneke successful over 2082m at Moe on October 22.
The meeting will be a swansong for Kyneton trainer George Osborne, who will retire at the end of cup day after more than 30 years in the training ranks.
He has a dozen horses among the nominations.
