FOR only the third time in the last 29 years, the reigning Bendigo Cup winner will contest the Melbourne Cup in the same year.
The seemingly rare opportunity comes after High Emocean secured one of the final spots in the 24-horse field for this Tuesday's $8 million feature race at Flemington.
The Ciaron Maher and David Eustace trained mare will carry the limit weight of 50kg after receiving no penalty for his fighting win in last Wednesday's Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m).
His appearance in the field adds to a strong hand in the 3200m race for the Maher and Eustace team.
The young training pair will have five starters in the Cup, headed by the top-weight Gold Trip, an early $13 hope.
They also have Smokin' Romans ($18), Interpretation ($51) and Grand Promenade ($71).
Smokin' Romans finished second in last year's Bendigo Cup won by Wentwood, but has really made his mark this spring with wins in the Group 1 Turnbull Stakes (2000m) at Flemington and Group 3 MRC Foundation Cup (2000m) at Caulfield.
High Emocean is the first Bendigo Cup winner to head to the Melbourne Cup since The Offer did it in 2015 for his trainer Gai Waterhouse.
The then seven-year-old gelding finished eighth of 24 runners at Flemington, 3.3 lengths behind the 100-1 shot Prince Of Penzance, ridden by Michelle Payne.
The Offer went on to finish second in the Listed Sandown Cup (3200m) behind Almoonqith before being retired from racing.
He was the first horse to start in both the Melbourne and Bendigo Cups in the same year since the Bart Cummings-trained Frontier Boy did it in 1993.
Ridden by Darren Beadman, he finished fifth in the Melbourne Cup behind the Irish raider Vintage Crop for the trainer-jockey combination of Dermott Weld and Michael Kinane.
Other notable Bendigo Cup winners to have featured in the Melbourne Cup in the same year include Magistrate in 1981 and Summer Fleur in 1980.
A grand old warrior, Magistrate - owned and trained by New Zealand dairy farmer Ian Steffert - ran in four straight Melbourne Cups between 1979 and 1982.
His best finish was as a nine-year-old in 1980 when fourth behind Beldale Ball.
He was also eighth in the 1979 Melbourne Cup won by Hyperno ahead of Salamander in one of the closest finishes in the race of all time.
The Geoff Murphy-trained Summer Fleur finished 19th in the 1980 Melbourne Cup, ridden by Brendan Clements.
High Emocean will be without his Bendigo Cup-winning jockey Harry Coffey on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old from Swan Hill will instead ride the Maher and Eustace-trained Grand Promenade on Tuesday, allowing Teo Nugent to partner High Emocean.
Both jockeys will be having their second ride in the Melbourne Cup.
Nugent rode Floating Artist into fourth place in last year's race, while Coffey was 21st of 23 runners aboard Port Guillaume.
High Emocean's chances would undoubtedly be enhanced by more rain.
"If she does get into it she'll have no weight and she tries her absolute rocker out and that's all you can ask for in a racehorse," said Coffey following Wednesday's win at Bendigo.
