Gary and Jenny Hilson's White Hills home wins CostumeBox's 2022 Halloween House Competition

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated October 30 2022 - 5:44am, first published 5:30am
Bendigo's own Halloween enthusiasts Gary and Jenny Hilson are gearing up for their spookiest Halloween yet, and inviting those who dare to visit their ghastly house of ghosts and ghouls.

