Bendigo's own Halloween enthusiasts Gary and Jenny Hilson are gearing up for their spookiest Halloween yet, and inviting those who dare to visit their ghastly house of ghosts and ghouls.
The couple's family home is so frightfully delightful it nabbed them first prize in CostumeBox's annual Halloween House Competition.
"It was fantastic," Mr Hilson said of winning the competition.
He said it brought tears to his eyes for his family to be recognised and rewarded for their efforts.
The Bendigo based family got a $10,000 prize for winning the national competition.
The Hilson family are Halloween fanatics who have been decorating their house, donning costumes, and delivering spine-tingling treats for years.
Mr Hilson said even as a kid he was trick or treating, watching scary movies, and partaking in Halloween festivities.
"I just love Halloween," Mr Hilson said.
MORE NEWS:
"There's nothing like seeing a smile on a kid's face.
"This year we call it the Hilson Haunt."
The Hilson Haunt features a graveyard, a grave diggers house, cemetery, haunted forest, butcher's shop, skeletons, laboratory, a pirate area, as well as a kids zone with games.
The family's Halloween decor is so well done, it draws thousands of visitors each year.
"It blew me away," Mr Hilson said.
The Halloween fanatic said it felt good to do something fun and interactive for his community following a tough couple of years with the COVID-19 pandemic and the flooding which has devastated parts of Victoria, NSW, and Tasmania.
Mr Hilson said he was happy to see Halloween growing and becoming more popular in Australia like it is in America.
The Hilson family welcome the community to visit their White Hills House of Horror, located at 155 Killian Street, which comes alive between 7pm and 10pm Sunday October 30, and Monday October 31.
Visitors can expect to enjoy games and activities and some treats.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.