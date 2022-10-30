Bendigo Advertiser
Police urge Bendigonians to drive cautiously with Operation Furlong underway

October 30 2022 - 4:00am
Police are pleading with motorists to be careful on the roads during what is a high risk period.

Police are reminding Bendigonians to take extra care on the roads and avoid travelling to flood-affected regions, as Operation Furlong kicks off over the Melbourne Cup long weekend.

