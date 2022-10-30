Police are reminding Bendigonians to take extra care on the roads and avoid travelling to flood-affected regions, as Operation Furlong kicks off over the Melbourne Cup long weekend.
Operation Furlong is a state-wide police operation which will see police highly visible on the roads in an effort to reduce road trauma over the long weekend period.
With parts of the state still subject to damaged roads and closures, motorists are urged to monitor the conditions and check the VicTraffic and VicEmergency apps for the latest updates prior to travelling.
"All the emergency services are working hard to respond to the floods, but we don't want to be diverting resources to rescue people that have ignored the warnings and deliberately entered flood waters in their vehicles," Assistant Commissioner Road Policing Glenn Weir said.
The warning comes as Victoria has recorded 205 lives lost in 2022 - 24 higher than 2021 (181) and trending well above the five-year average of 188.
"In addition to this situation, we're about to enter an incredibly high-risk period on our roads that saw 48 lives lost in 61 days last year - this is extremely concerning to us," Assistant Commissioner Weir said.
Police will be enforcing speed, with a particular focus on rural roads as more than 60 per cent of fatalities last November and December occurred in regional areas.
With thousands of people anticipated to attend the Melbourne Cup and other events over the weekend, police will conduct extensive alcohol and drug testing, with impaired driving highlighted as a major contributing factor to fatal collisions that occurred in November and December last year.
Vulnerable road users will also remain a focus, with significant spikes in motorcycle fatalities (46) and pedestrian deaths (38) this year.
Operation Furlong will run state-wide from 12:01am October 28 to 11:59pm November 1.
"We'll be doing everything we can, but with police resources also supporting the flood efforts, we need people to take responsibility for their own actions on the roads more than ever," Assistant Commissioner Weir said.
"If you're heading along to the Melbourne Cup, please plan ahead and take advantage of public transport. There's no excuse for driving impaired, and we'll be conducting alcohol and drug testing at every opportunity."
