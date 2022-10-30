LAWN BOWLS: Castlemaine causes boilover in away win over powerhouse Diggers

CASTLEMAINE caused a boilover in Saturday's round four of Bendigo bowls weekend pennant, knocking off three-time defending premier South Bendigo on its home green.
The Maine defied its underdog status to beat the Diggers 83-73 and win its first game of the season, while it was also the first loss for South Bendigo in its premiership defence.
"It was an absolutely sensational performance by the team," Castlemaine skipper Rod Phillips said.
"It got a bit tight towards the end of the game, but we were able to sneak away and it's probably as good a win as a group we've had for a while.
"We've copped some floggings up at South over the years, so to get the win today is just terriffic."
The Maine won three of the four rinks, with skippers Peter Brain (+7) - who now sits at the top of the skippers ladder - Phillips (+4) and Greg Brain (+6) all prevailing.
The only winning rink for South Bendigo was that of coach Brad Holland (+7).
"We're struggling a bit at the moment with not being able to train over the past two weeks because of all the rain, but that takes nothing away from Castlemaine, which was better than us today," Holland said.
"We were in a reasonable position during the game, but lost our consistency, Castlemaine capitalised and made us pay."
It doesn't get any easier for South Bendigo this week with a trip north to take on Moama.
* Moama defeated Bendigo by 21 shots at home in the match of the round.
In their first game for 21 days the Steamers showed no signs of rust in their 88-67 victory, handing Bendigo its first loss of the season.
"It was a good performance across the four rinks; we started the day well and built from there," Moama skipper Kevin Anderson said.
"Bendigo is a really strong side, so we're happy to get the result today."
The Moama rinks of Cameron Keenan (+1), Brad Campbell (+15), and Anderson (+15) were all victorious, while the only points Bendigo took from the day was the rink of Brayden Byrne having a solid 25-15 win over Kevin Brennan.
* Eaglehawk has its first win of the season on the board after defeating Marong at home by 30 shots.
Coming off a pair of double-figure losses in their first two games, the Hawks bounced back with an 84-54 win.
"Last week (43-shot loss to Golden Square) was obviously disappointing and we knew Marong would be no pushover, and probably what really helped us today was playing on our carpet," Eaglehawk skipper Dean Carter said.
"We had three rinks up and overall it was just the win the boys needed to get a bit of confidence and belief back among the group.
"We got out to an early lead and that was able to set us up for the rest of the day."
The Hawks' victory was spearheaded by Dean Carter's rink with a 26-10 win over Andrew Whatley.
* The improved Golden Square has moved into the top four, while keeping Kangaroo Flat mired to the bottom of the ladder.
Square followed up last week's big win over Eaglehawk with another solid showing, defeating the Roos 87-76 at Kangaroo Flat.
Both teams won two rinks apiece, but it was the performance of the Square rink skippered by Gary Downie that was most crucial in comfortably swinging the result the way of the visitors.
Downie's rink won by 20 shots as it beat James McGillivray 32-12.
* Bendigo East retained its spot at the top of the ladder.
The Beasties proved too good for Inglewood, winning 83-65 to keep their unbeaten record intact.
The Beasties collected 16 of the 18 points on offer, winning three of the rinks.
DIVISION 1
Eaglehawk 84 def Marong 54.
Simon Carter 24 def Daniel Fulton 14, Lachlan Bowland 20 def Chris Bramley 14, Tony Ellis 14 lt Mark Dickins 16, Dean Carter 26 def Andrew Whatley 10.
Castlemaine 83 def South Bendigo 73.
Peter Brain 24 def Matt Robertson 17, Lachlan Darroch 15 lt Brad Holland 22, Rod Phillips 22 def Max Rowley 18, Greg Brain 22 def Daryl Rowley 16.
Moama 88 def Bendigo 67.
Cameron Keenan 14 def Luke Hoskin 13, Kevin Brennan 15 lt Brayden Byrne 25, Brad Campbell 28 def Mitch Hocking 13, Kevin Anderson 31 def Andrew Brown 16.
Bendigo East 83 def Inglewood 65.
Darren Burgess 22 def Lindsay Kelly 17, Josh Moloney 20 def Grant Jackson 12, Aaron Tomkins 22 lt Mal McLean 23, Greg Podesta 19 def Rob Day 13.
Golden Square 87 def Kangaroo Flat 76.
Travis Berry 15 lt Cameron Wilson 23, John Berry 18 lt Daryl Weymouth 21, Gary Downie 32 def James McGillivray 12, Brad Marron 22 def Travis Kelly 20.
......................................
DIVISION 2
Bendigo 75 def White Hills 73, Strathfieldsaye 69 def Golden Square 60, Kangaroo Flat 75 def Harcourt 69, Bendigo East 84 def Eaglehawk 66.
......................................
DIVISION 3
North Bendigo 98 def Bendigo 55, Strathfieldsaye 91 def Serpentine 67, Kangaroo Flat 86 def Heathcote 79, South Bendigo 100 def Bendigo East 49.
......................................
DIVISION 4
Eaglehawk 86 def Castlemaine 71, Marong 83 def Woodbury 69, Golden Square 80 def White Hills 79, South Bendigo 75 def Bendigo East 63.
......................................
DIVISION 5
Inglewood 105 def Castlemaine 50, Marong 99 def Strathfieldsaye 56, Kangaroo Flat 91 def Dingee 61, Calivil 111 def Campbells Creek 51.
......................................
DIVISION 6
Harcourt 90 def Bridgewater 62, South Bendigo 74 def Woodbury 70, Kangaroo Flat 83 def Bendigo 64, White Hills 76 def Marong 70.
......................................
DIVISION 7
Harcourt 55 def Heathcote 52, South Bendigo 66 def Golden Square 62, Bendigo VRI 60 def Kangaroo Flat 55, Bendigo East 57 def North Bendigo 47.
......................................
DIVISION 8
Kangaroo Flat 68 def Bendigo VRI 54, Eaglehawk def Campbells Creek (forfeit).
Monday's division one games:
Golden Square v Kangaroo Flat.
Inglewood v Bendigo East.
White Hills v Eaglehawk.
Bendigo v South Bendigo.
Games start at 9.30am.
