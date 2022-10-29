Bendigo Advertiser
Hansen vaults to new Athletics Bendigo centre record | PHOTOS

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 30 2022 - 3:17am, first published October 29 2022 - 6:14am
Connor Clarke competes in the triple jump at the Saturday's athletics meeting at Flora Hill. Picture by Darren Howe.

WAAIA's pole vaulting ace Rhys Hansen set a Bendigo Centre record at Athletics Bendigo's non-AVSL track and field meet run on Saturday at Flora Hill.

