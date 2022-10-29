Hansen vaults to new Athletics Bendigo centre record | PHOTOS

WAAIA's pole vaulting ace Rhys Hansen set a Bendigo Centre record at Athletics Bendigo's non-AVSL track and field meet run on Saturday at Flora Hill.
The young gun from South Bendigo Athletics Club cleared the 3.40 metre mark for an under-15 record.
The reigning national under-15 champion at pole vault, Hansen cleared 3.05m at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill last February to join Bendigo Harriers' Blake Pryse as joint holder of the under-15 record.
Pryse's mark was set on November 20, 2010.
Two heats of the mile, 1609m, were run on Saturday.
Jackson Eadon from Harriers was fastest in 4:49 in an event where South Bendigo's Archie Reid ran 4:31.59 in December, 2018 to hold the Centre record for open, under-20 and under-18.
A multiple winner of AB track classics of various distances throughout his lengthy running career, Ian Wellard from Harriers won the second of the mile heats.
University's James Trew took out the 3000m in 11:40 from clubmate Craig Green, 12:24, and Ian Wellard, 13:09.
First-up on the track were the sprint hurdles in which William and Alyssa Beaton from Eaglehawk won the 110m and 90m finals.
It was a Harriers double across the 100m and 80m as Reeve Evans and Nicholas Hietbrink charged to victory.
South Bendigo's Oliver Muggleton won the first of the men's 100m heats in 11.41 from Eaglehawk's Taine Bishop, 11.46, and Cameron Smith, 11.86.
The in-form Jorja Morrison won an all-Eaglehawk showdown in the first of the women's 100m heats in 12.90 from Isabella Noonan, 13.60; Rosy Marsh, 13.64; and Lily Marsh, 13.79.
At the 400m it was Cameron Smith, winner of last season's Sally Conroy Memorial 200m, who ran a great time of 55.17 as newcomer Angus Hoyne, 57.23, was runner-up.
University's Billy Meade is a great competitor at longer distances, but chose to have a go at the one-lap dash and clocked a fine time of 57.44.
Winners of the women's 400m heats were Eaglehawk's Isabella Noonan, Amalie Southern, and Harriers' Rebecca Soulsby.
Best at javelin were Eaglehawk's Daniel Chisholm, 39.52m; South Bendigo's Kai Norton, 39.03m; and Harriers' Bailey Cooper, 36.69m.
A busy afternoon for South Bendigo star Emma Berg included a best of 33.05m at javelin and 14.28m at shot put.
The Chisholms were to the fore at triple jump as Daniel and Dave achieved marks of 11.99m and 10.37m.
