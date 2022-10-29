Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

From Charlton to New York: Belladonna Girl shines in US debut

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 29 2022 - 5:12am, first published 4:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belladonna Girl is driven to victory in the Group 3 Breeders Crown Graduate Mares Free-For-All at Melton last November. Filre photo by Stuart McCormick

A STIRRING new chapter in the career of the former Greg Norman-trained pacer Belladonna Girl is off to a breathtaking start.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.