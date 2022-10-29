From Charlton to New York: Belladonna Girl shines in US debut

A STIRRING new chapter in the career of the former Greg Norman-trained pacer Belladonna Girl is off to a breathtaking start.
Racing for the first time in the United States on Friday morning (Australian time), the talented mare produced an exciting win over the mile at Yonkers Raceway.
It capped a remarkable journey from Charlton to New York by Belladonna Girl, who is owned by prominent harness racing owners Adam, Ben and Terry Cormack.
The five-year-old is being prepared in the US by the husband and wife training and driving duo Shane and Lauren Tritton, who moved Stateside from Australia early in 2020.
Norman, who had control of the training reins for all but eight of Belladonna Girl's 54 Australian starts, was stoked for the mare and in particular her owners, the Cormacks.
"Her style of racing really suits that mile. She won that (Group 3) Breeders Crown Mares Free-For-All here over the mile going 1:51.9 and beating Emma Stewart's horse Techys Angel," he said.
"She can run flat out for a mile with fairly even quarters.
"The Cormacks still own her and were keen to send her over there to the Trittons.
"I'm not sure how long they intend her to be over there, but they no doubt think she can do the job over there and the Trittons are very happy with her.
"We're all dreamers in this industry and some of the horses that have gone from Down Under to the US have won some pretty big dollars over there, especially the mares.
"Over there she'll only have to race against mares, the way their system is. And they are good money races.
"His first race was worth (US) $17,500, but she'll go on to better races than that.
"Hopefully, she does the job. We definitely thought she was the right horse to send there."
Norman said getting Belladonna Girl, who had her last Australian start at Melton in May, to the United States proved to be a tough exercise.
"Because of COVID, the planes kept getting cancelled. We were waiting nearly five months to get one," he said.
"It got to the stage where Adam Cormack said if that next plane wasn't going, he wasn't going to send her as it wasn't meant to be.
"Fortunately, she did end up going."
After making her debut in early 2019, Belladonna Girl won eight races and was placed 14 times in Australia for earnings of $114,959.
Highlights included her Breeders Crown Graduate Mares Free-For-All win last November at the stunning odds of $126, victory in the Group 2 Southern Cross Series Final at Globe Derby in late 2020 and success in this year's Mount Gambier Pacing Cup.
Meanwhile, Norman will have one runner at Melton on Saturday night, with Stag Party contesting the Group 2 Four-Year-Old and Five-Year-Old Championship (2240m).
The four-year-old is having his fourth start back from a long spell and has been placed at all three starts this preparation at Bendigo, Melton and Globe Derby.
"Belladonna Girl won that Breeders Crown race at 150-1, so don't write him off, Norman said.
"It's a very good field, but he's good enough to run a place.
"He's not great out of the gate. He's drawn one and will probably end up three back the fence, but that's not a bad place to be if it's a high-tempo race, which it should be.
"Those good horses at the back are going to have to put themselves in the race.
"We got him from New Zealand last year and he only had one start (at Bendigo) and won and then he copped a stress fracture in his hock.
"I'm biased as I train him, but he's about a 20-1 or 25-1 shot, not 150-1. He has raced in some nice races in New Zealand."
Stag Party will be driven by Kerryn Manning.
